Restaurant Review – Asian Corner – Valley Park, MO

VALLEY PARK, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review published a review on Asian Corner, a Thai and Asian restaurant in Valley Park, Missouri.

They are backed with some of the highest reviews in the St. Louis region. Opening in 2017, they have created an unparalleled love for this small Thai family-owned business among their loyal customers.

Thai and Asian restaurants are among the most popular restaurants that consumers love for carryout and delivery. This restaurant estimates that as much as 60% of its business is carryout and delivery.

The owners are on-site daily to ensure high customer satisfaction.

