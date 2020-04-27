Registered sex offender Kenneth J. Musgrave sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography

(STL.News) – Kenneth J. Musgrave, 55, of Greenville, Ohio, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 120 months in prison and 20 years of supervised release for possessing child pornography on his phone.

According to court documents, Musgrave is a registered sex offender and was convicted in 2000 on state charges of one count of rape of a minor under the age 13 and one count of gross sexual imposition of a minor under the age 13. He was sentenced to 15 years in state prison.

In October 2018, while on parole for those offenses, Musgrave’s parole officer conducted a lawful parole search of his smartphone. Musgrave possessed more than 200 files of child pornography on his Samsung phone.

Musgrave pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in January 2020.

David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Vance Callender, Special Agent in Charge over Michigan and Ohio, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, Adult Parole Authority and Greenville Police Chief Steve Strick announced the sentence imposed Friday by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Thomas M. Rose. Assistant Deputy Criminal Chief Laura I. Clemmens is representing the United States in this case.

