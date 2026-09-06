Putin Pauses Kyiv Strikes During US Peace Mission

KYIV, Ukraine – September 6, 2026 (STL.News) Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a temporary pause in Russian strikes against Kyiv as U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner travel between Moscow and the Ukrainian capital in a renewed American effort to negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukraine has likewise indicated it would refrain from attacking Moscow during the diplomatic mission, creating a limited reciprocal pause involving the two capitals.

The development is significant, but it does not amount to a nationwide ceasefire or an end to the war.

Fighting continues elsewhere, and neither Russia nor Ukraine has announced an agreement to suspend broader military operations.

The temporary restraint comes as Witkoff and Kushner conduct one of the most closely watched U.S. diplomatic missions involving the conflict in recent months.

The two envoys held more than three hours of talks with Putin at the Kremlin on Saturday before traveling to Kyiv, where they met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday.

No major breakthrough was announced following the Moscow meeting.

Putin Orders Temporary Pause in Kyiv Strikes

Putin ordered Russian forces to refrain from attacking Kyiv for three days as the American delegation traveled through the region.

The Kremlin said the measure was intended to help ensure the safety of the U.S. mediators during their diplomatic mission.

Ukraine separately indicated it would refrain from striking Moscow through Monday.

The result is a temporary pause involving attacks against the two capitals while negotiations continue.

Importantly, the arrangement should not be described as Russia halting its attacks on Ukraine generally.

Russian military operations elsewhere in Ukraine continue, as do Ukrainian operations against Russian targets.

Moscow and Kyiv have also not announced that they have signed or formally concluded a comprehensive bilateral ceasefire agreement.

Instead, the temporary restraint between Moscow and Kyiv provides a narrow diplomatic window while American representatives hold talks with both governments.

Witkoff and Kushner Meet Putin for More Than Three Hours

Witkoff and Kushner met Putin at the Kremlin on Saturday for more than three hours of talks.

The talks focused primarily on potential ways of ending a war that has continued for more than four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov described the discussions as useful, but neither Moscow nor Washington announced a concrete breakthrough afterward.

The American delegation presented ideas for a possible settlement, and the two sides also reportedly discussed economic cooperation.

During the meeting, Witkoff thanked Putin for facilitating the temporary ceasefire connected with the delegation’s visit.

That chronology is important.

The temporary halt involving Kyiv was tied to the diplomatic mission itself rather than announced as an agreement produced by the three-hour Kremlin meeting.

Putin also assured the American delegation that Russia would take measures intended to ensure the mediators’ safety.

US Envoys Travel From Moscow to Kyiv

After completing their discussions in Moscow, Witkoff and Kushner traveled to Ukraine.

They arrived in Kyiv on Sunday for their first official visit to Ukraine as American peace negotiators.

Their meeting with Zelenskyy gives the U.S. representatives an opportunity to discuss the positions of the Russian and Ukrainian governments during the same diplomatic mission.

The sequence is notable.

The Americans met Putin in Moscow on Saturday and then Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Sunday, allowing Washington to assess both governments’ positions in a short period.

Zelenskyy has said Ukraine is prepared for constructive negotiations aimed at producing a sustainable peace while maintaining the country’s security.

The Ukrainian government has repeatedly emphasized that any eventual settlement must provide credible security guarantees and protect Ukraine from another Russian attack.

Trump Says US Has a Peace Proposal

President Donald Trump announced before the trip that Witkoff and Kushner were traveling to the region as part of a renewed effort to negotiate an end to the war.

Trump said the United States had a concrete proposal, although the administration has not publicly released detailed terms.

The diplomatic initiative follows previous attempts by the Trump administration to bring Moscow and Kyiv closer to an agreement.

Those efforts have repeatedly encountered major disagreements over territory, Ukraine’s future security arrangements and the conditions under which Russia would agree to stop military operations.

The latest initiative therefore represents another attempt to determine whether the differences between the two governments can be narrowed sufficiently to begin more substantial negotiations.

Major Differences Remain Between Russia and Ukraine

Despite the renewed diplomacy, fundamental disagreements between Moscow and Kyiv remain unresolved.

Territory remains one of the largest obstacles.

Russia has asserted claims over Ukrainian territory and has sought concessions from Kyiv concerning areas Moscow claims as Russian.

Ukraine has rejected demands that would require it to surrender territory to Russia.

Ukraine’s future relationship with NATO and Western governments also remains a major issue.

Moscow has long opposed Ukrainian membership in NATO and has demanded changes to Ukraine’s security relationship with Western nations.

Kyiv, meanwhile, has sought strong international security guarantees as part of any potential peace settlement.

Those differences help explain why the Kremlin meeting did not immediately produce a breakthrough despite lasting more than three hours.

Wider Russia-Ukraine War Continues

The limited pause involving Moscow and Kyiv should not obscure the continuing war elsewhere.

Russian and Ukrainian forces remain engaged in combat, and both countries continue military operations outside their capitals.

Russia has conducted extensive missile and drone attacks against Ukraine throughout the conflict, while Ukraine has increasingly demonstrated the ability to conduct long-range strikes against targets inside Russia.

Recent Russian attacks have killed and injured civilians in several Ukrainian regions.

Ukraine has simultaneously continued operations against Russian military and infrastructure targets.

The continuing hostilities underscore the limited nature of the current arrangement.

There is no nationwide ceasefire.

There is no general suspension of Russian attacks against Ukraine.

There is no general suspension of Ukrainian attacks against Russia.

No peace agreement has been announced to end the conflict.

Air War Has Intensified

The diplomatic mission follows a period of intense aerial warfare.

Russia has repeatedly launched missiles and large numbers of drones against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Ukraine has responded with increasingly sophisticated long-range drone operations targeting Russian military installations, energy facilities, and other infrastructure.

Both countries’ ability to strike far beyond the front lines has dramatically expanded the conflict’s geographic scope.

Kyiv and Moscow themselves have become increasingly important targets.

That makes even a temporary pause involving the capitals politically noteworthy.

It demonstrates that both sides can exercise limited restraint when diplomatic circumstances require it, even as fighting continues elsewhere.

Whether that temporary restraint has any significance beyond the American delegation’s visit remains unknown.

No Breakthrough Announced After Putin Meeting

The absence of a breakthrough following Saturday’s Kremlin talks is an important part of the story.

The meeting demonstrated that direct communication between Washington and Moscow remains active, but the discussions did not produce an announced peace agreement or comprehensive ceasefire.

The U.S. delegation’s subsequent meeting with Zelenskyy may help determine whether additional negotiations are possible.

For Washington, the immediate challenge is identifying areas where Moscow and Kyiv might be willing to compromise without requiring either government to accept conditions it considers unacceptable.

That remains difficult because the two governments continue to hold substantially different positions regarding territory and Ukraine’s future security.

Zelenskyy Meeting Becomes Next Major Test

Attention now shifts to what emerges from the discussions between Zelenskyy and the American delegation.

Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Kyiv Sunday and met the Ukrainian president as part of the renewed peace initiative.

The visit gives Ukraine an opportunity to respond directly to ideas discussed between the American delegation and Putin.

It also gives Washington an opportunity to determine whether Russian and Ukrainian positions have moved enough to justify additional negotiations.

No comprehensive settlement has been announced.

Any claims that the war is ending or that Russia and Ukraine have reached a general ceasefire would therefore be premature.

Temporary Pause Offers Limited Diplomatic Opening

The temporary halt in attacks involving Kyiv and Moscow nevertheless represents an unusual development in a conflict characterized by increasingly frequent long-range attacks.

Its importance should be measured cautiously.

Putin has not ordered Russian forces to stop fighting throughout Ukraine.

Ukraine has not suspended its military campaign against Russia.

The two governments have not announced a comprehensive ceasefire.

Instead, both capitals are receiving temporary protection from attacks while American negotiators attempt to determine whether a larger diplomatic opening exists.

The distinction matters because describing the development simply as Putin “pausing Ukraine strikes” would significantly overstate what has happened.

A more precise description is that Putin ordered a temporary pause in Russian attacks against Kyiv associated with the U.S. diplomatic mission, while Ukraine indicated it would similarly refrain from attacking Moscow.

What Happens Next

The immediate focus will be on the outcome of the U.S. delegation’s discussions with Zelenskyy and whether Washington announces another round of negotiations.

The Kremlin has indicated that its discussions with Witkoff and Kushner were useful, even though they did not result in a publicly announced breakthrough.

Ukraine has likewise signaled willingness to continue discussing possible routes toward peace.

That leaves the diplomatic process open but highly uncertain.

The temporary pause involving Kyiv and Moscow could expire without producing a broader agreement.

Alternatively, the meetings could establish enough common ground for Washington to continue negotiations with Moscow and Kyiv.

At this stage, there is insufficient evidence to conclude which outcome is more likely.

For now, the most important verified development is narrower but still significant:

Russia has temporarily halted strikes against Kyiv while Ukraine is refraining from strikes against Moscow during an American diplomatic mission involving direct meetings with Putin and Zelenskyy.

The broader Russia-Ukraine war continues, and no comprehensive ceasefire or peace agreement has been announced.

The next indication of whether this represents a meaningful diplomatic opening will likely come from the results of the Kyiv discussions and any subsequent announcement from Washington, Moscow, or Kyiv.