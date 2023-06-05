Public Notice: Cloud Thai LLC Has Been Created

Cloud Thai, LLC has been created to own and operate a new Thai Kitchen location in St. Louis, MO, offering delivery or carryout only.

(STL.News) Cloud Thai, LLC has been created to operate a new Thai Kitchen location scheduled to open sometime in June or early July 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri, on Hampton Avenue. The company’s organizer is the owner of Thai Kitchen, Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, a U.S. citizen who migrated to the U.S. from Thailand in 1995.

The new facility will operate to provide delivery or carryout only. There is no dine-in area. The facility is a new concept in the restaurant industry called Ghost Kitchens.

This ghost kitchen is owned and operated by CloudKitchens and is located at 2360 Hampton Avenue and has 25 commercial-grade kitchens inside that other food providers/restaurants will provide the same service.