Pittsburgh Felon Tyree Jrevae Booker Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Drug and Firearms Offenses

(STL.News) – A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years’ imprisonment and five years’ supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics and firearms laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

United States District Judge Nora Barry Fischer imposed the sentence on Tyree Jrevae Booker, age 41, formerly of 2172 Vantine Street.

According to information presented to the court, on December 6, 2018, Booker possessed a firearm and ammunition, knowing that he had previously been convicted of crimes punishable for a term exceeding one year. He also possessed quantities if crack cocaine, cocaine, and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute those substances.

Assistant United States Attorney Brendan T. Conway prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Brady commended the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Booker.

