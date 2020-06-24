Pedestrian Identified As Addison Robert Loda in Fatal Train Crash

Portland, OR (STL.News) The pedestrian who died in the fatal Trimet Max Train crash on June 20, 2020 has been identified as 22-year-old Addison Robert Loda. The next of kin has been notified.

On Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11:11 p.m., Central Precinct Officers responded to a report of a collision between a Trimet Max train and a pedestrian near 1700 Southwest Yamhill Street. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators with the Transit Police Division and Traffic Division responded to assist. This is an on-going investigation.

If anyone witnessed this event and did not already speak with investigators, call (503) 823-3333.

