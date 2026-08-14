Overseas Stock Market Update — August 14, 2026

NEW YORK – August 14, 2026 (STL.News) Overseas Stock Market – Overseas stock markets delivered a mixed performance overnight Friday, with a powerful semiconductor-led rally in South Korea and gains in Japan offset by declines in Hong Kong, mainland China, Australia and India.

Investors entered the final trading day of the week balancing encouraging U.S. inflation signals against elevated oil prices, geopolitical uncertainty and profit-taking after strong runs in several global equity markets.

Softer U.S. inflation data provided the strongest positive catalyst. Producer-price data helped reduce expectations that the Federal Reserve would need to raise interest rates in the near term, supporting technology and semiconductor stocks in parts of Asia. Japan and South Korea were the clearest beneficiaries.

The picture was considerably less uniform elsewhere. Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares declined, Australian stocks were pressured by mining companies, and Indian benchmarks finished slightly lower as investors continued to monitor crude oil prices and geopolitical risks.

Market Index Latest/Close Change Japan Nikkei 225 68,713.80 +0.6% South Korea KOSPI 6,977.94 +2.42% Hong Kong Hang Seng 25,137.87 -1.0% China Shanghai Composite 3,908.05 -0.5% Australia S&P/ASX 200 9,115.2 -0.80% India BSE Sensex 78,009.25 -0.09% India Nifty 50 24,366.00 -0.12% Taiwan Taiwan Weighted 45,811.01 -0.46% Europe* STOXX Europe 600 659.24 -0.04% United Kingdom* FTSE 100 10,772.67 -0.56% Germany* DAX 26,299.74 -0.12% France* CAC 40 8,650.56 -0.28%

*European figures are Thursday, Aug. 13 closing levels. Asian figures reflect Friday trading/closing data available Friday morning U.S. time. Market data can vary slightly among providers because of timing.

European markets ended Thursday mostly lower. BNY Mellon/StreetAccount data showed the FTSE 100 falling 0.56%, Germany’s DAX down 0.12%, France’s CAC 40 down 0.28%, and the STOXX Europe 600 slipping 0.04%.

Overseas Stock Market – Japan advances as inflation data supports risk appetite

Japanese equities extended their strong week as investors responded positively to signs that U.S. inflation pressures were easing.

The Nikkei 225 was up about 0.6% at 68,713.80 in Friday trading reported by the Associated Press. Earlier in the session, Reuters reported the Nikkei up 0.85% at 68,889.01 around the midday break. The difference reflects reporting times during the session rather than conflicting market direction.

Technology shares helped support Tokyo trading as investors continued to assess the outlook for U.S. interest rates. Softer producer-price readings eased concerns that the Federal Reserve would have to tighten monetary policy again soon.

The yen and the Bank of Japan’s interest-rate outlook remain important variables for Japanese equities. The strong Nikkei performance came even as investors continued to consider the possibility of additional Japanese monetary tightening.

Overseas Stock Market – South Korea stands out with 2.4% surge

South Korea was the standout major Asian market.

The KOSPI jumped 164.60 points, or 2.42%, to 6,977.94, extending its winning streak to five sessions. The benchmark briefly moved back above the 7,000 level before surrendering part of its gains.

Foreign investors were major buyers, purchasing a net 3.03 trillion won of shares, according to reporting from The Korea Times. Semiconductor companies helped lead the advance as enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence and chip demand returned to the forefront.

The KOSPI’s sharp move illustrates an important feature of the overnight session: investors were not broadly abandoning risk. Instead, money appeared to move selectively toward markets and sectors most likely to benefit from easing U.S. inflation pressures and continued AI-related investment.

Overseas Stock Market – China and Hong Kong move lower

The tone was weaker in Greater China.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined about 1% to 25,137.87, while the Shanghai Composite fell approximately 0.5% to 3,908.05, according to Associated Press market reporting Friday morning.

Chinese and Hong Kong equities therefore failed to participate in the technology-driven strength seen in Seoul and Tokyo.

Investors continue to weigh China’s economic outlook, corporate earnings, property-sector conditions and the prospects for additional policy support from Beijing. The divergence between rising Japanese and South Korean markets and weaker Chinese benchmarks was one of the clearest regional trends of the overnight session.

Overseas Stock Market – Australian miners drag ASX 200 lower

Australia also moved against the stronger technology-market trend.

The S&P/ASX 200 closed at 9,115.2, down 73.3 points, or 0.80%, according to MarketWatch data. The index traded between 9,090.5 and 9,137.7 during the session.

Mining stocks were a major source of weakness as lower metals prices pressured the resource-heavy Australian market. The decline came despite the positive U.S. lead from Thursday, underscoring commodities’ importance to Australian equity performance.

The session left the Australian benchmark with its weakest week since April, according to market reports.

Overseas Stock Market – India finishes slightly lower

Indian stocks also struggled to generate momentum.

The BSE Sensex declined 70.71 points, or 0.09%, to 78,009.25, while the Nifty 50 fell 29.85 points, or 0.12%, to 24,366.

Higher crude prices remained an important consideration for Indian investors because India imports much of its energy requirements. The market has consequently remained sensitive to developments affecting global oil supplies and the geopolitical situation surrounding Iran and the Middle East.

The declines were modest, however, suggesting caution rather than widespread risk aversion.

Overseas Stock Market – European markets ended Thursday slightly weaker

European stocks provided a softer backdrop heading into Friday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.04% to 659.24 on Thursday, with mining and energy stocks among the weaker groups. Mining shares fell about 3%, while energy stocks declined roughly 0.8%, according to a European market recap.

Germany’s DAX closed at 26,299.74, down 0.12%, while France’s CAC 40 declined 0.28% to 8,650.56. Britain’s FTSE 100 dropped 0.56% to 10,772.67.

European markets reopened Friday morning, with Germany outperforming in early trading, but the completed Thursday session provides a cleaner comparison with the finished overnight Asian markets.

Overseas Stock Market – Oil, gold and currencies remain in focus

Overseas Stock Markets Update: Commodities remained an important part of the global market picture.

Brent crude was trading around $87 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was near $81, keeping energy costs elevated despite some easing from previous highs. Gold was around $4,380 an ounce in early market reporting after pulling back from recent levels.

The dollar also remained under scrutiny following softer U.S. inflation readings. A reduced probability of additional Federal Reserve tightening can pressure the dollar while improving the relative appeal of overseas equities, although local monetary policy and geopolitical developments continue to complicate that relationship.

Overseas Stock Market: The overnight picture entering the U.S. session is therefore mixed but not broadly risk-off.

South Korea’s 2.4% surge and Japan’s advance demonstrate continuing demand for semiconductor and technology exposure. At the same time, weakness in China, Hong Kong, Australia and India shows that investors remain selective.

The major themes heading into Friday’s Wall Street session are U.S. interest-rate expectations, semiconductor and AI shares, oil prices, the Middle East situation and whether cooling inflation can continue supporting equity valuations.

For U.S. investors, the key takeaway from overnight trading may be the continuing rotation beneath the headline indexes. Global investors are still willing to take risk, but they are increasingly distinguishing between technology-driven markets benefiting from AI enthusiasm and markets more exposed to commodities, energy costs or domestic economic uncertainty.

Market data note: Index levels above were verified against market reports available Friday morning, Aug. 14, 2026. Because global exchanges close at different times, the snapshot combines completed Asian sessions with Thursday’s completed European session. Figures reported during active trading can differ slightly among market-data providers.

This report is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.