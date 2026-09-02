Overseas Markets Slide as Oil and Bond Yields Surge

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 2, 2026 (STL.News) Overseas Markets – Global financial markets came under renewed pressure Wednesday as escalating military tensions between the United States and Iran drove oil prices higher, intensified inflation concerns, and accelerated a sell-off in government bonds.

Asian markets suffered the heaviest losses during overnight trading, led by steep declines in South Korea and Japan. European markets then opened lower as investors confronted the same combination of geopolitical risk, higher energy costs and rapidly rising government bond yields.

The selling was particularly severe in technology and semiconductor shares, which are generally more sensitive to changes in interest rates and bond yields.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.85%, while South Korea’s KOSPI dropped nearly 4%. Taiwan, Australia and mainland China also declined. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index finished nearly unchanged.

The immediate catalyst was another escalation in the U.S.-Iran conflict. The United States launched fresh strikes against Iranian military targets near the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran said it had attacked U.S. assets across the region. Reuters described the exchange as the most significant between the two sides since July.

The developments quickly moved beyond geopolitical concerns and into financial markets because of the potential consequences for global energy supplies.

Overseas Markets – Overseas Market Snapshot

Market Major Index Level Change Japan Nikkei 225 64,325.64 -2.85% South Korea KOSPI 6,562.72 -3.99% Hong Kong Hang Seng 25,311.21 -0.07% China Shanghai Composite 3,941.39 -0.97% China CSI 300 4,547.96 -1.38% Taiwan Taiex 46,164.72 -1.67% Australia S&P/ASX 200 8,978.42 -0.97% Singapore Straits Times 5,744.11 +0.59% India Sensex* 76,427.19 -0.67% UK FTSE 100** 10,730.69 -0.54% Germany DAX** 25,763.30 -0.80% France CAC 40** 8,250.16 -0.62% Eurozone Euro Stoxx 50** 6,340.80 -0.44%

*India figure reflected trading during the session.

**European figures reflected Wednesday trading and were not final closing figures when checked.

Asian closing data showed widespread selling, with Japan, South Korea and Taiwan among the largest decliners. Singapore was a notable exception, with the Straits Times Index gaining about 0.6%.

Overseas Markets – What Triggered the Overseas Market Sell-Off?

Overseas Markets: The main trigger was renewed fighting between the United States and Iran and concerns that additional military action could disrupt oil supplies moving through the Middle East.

The Strait of Hormuz remains particularly important to markets because it has historically served as a critical passage for global oil shipments.

Oil initially surged Wednesday as traders evaluated the possibility of further disruptions.

Brent crude reached an intraday high of $97.04 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate climbed as high as $92.29. Prices later retreated, showing how quickly traders reacted to developments in the conflict.

The oil move matters because energy prices feed into transportation, manufacturing, agriculture and consumer prices.

Higher oil prices can therefore make inflation more persistent.

That possibility matters now because investors are already considering whether central banks may need to raise interest rates further.

Instead of viewing the latest military escalation solely as a geopolitical event, markets increasingly treated it as another potential inflation shock.

That interpretation immediately affected government bonds.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury climbed to around 4.8%, reaching its highest level since 2023 and approaching the psychologically important 5% level.

Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions. When investors sell bonds, prices decline, and yields rise.

The consequences extend well beyond government debt. Treasury yields serve as an important benchmark for borrowing costs across the economy, influencing mortgages, corporate financing and the valuation investors place on stocks.

Overseas Markets – Japan and South Korea Lead Asian Losses

Overseas Markets: Japan experienced one of Wednesday’s sharpest major-market declines.

The Nikkei 225 fell 1,889.70 points to 64,325.64, down 2.85%.

Japan was also dealing with a significant bond-market development. The country’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield recently reached 3%, a level not seen since 1996.

Rising Japanese yields, higher global borrowing costs, and expensive energy created a difficult environment for Japanese equities.

SoftBank Group fell 6.4%, contributing to the Nikkei’s decline.

South Korea performed even worse.

The KOSPI dropped 273.08 points, or approximately 4%, to 6,562.72.

Technology and semiconductor companies were among the hardest hit. Samsung Electronics declined about 4%, while SK Hynix fell 4.7%.

Those moves are significant because semiconductor companies have been central to the global technology and artificial intelligence investment boom.

When bond yields rise rapidly, highly valued growth companies can come under pressure because investors discount their expected future earnings at higher rates.

Taiwan’s Taiex fell approximately 1.7%, with semiconductor-related shares contributing to the decline.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost roughly 1%, while India’s Sensex was down about 0.7% during trading.

Mainland Chinese markets also weakened. The Shanghai Composite declined 0.97% to 3,941.39, while the CSI 300 lost 1.38%.

Hong Kong proved more resilient. The Hang Seng Index slipped only 0.07% to 25,311.21, although the Hang Seng Tech Index declined 0.74%.

Overseas Markets – Global Bond Sell-Off Adds Another Layer of Risk

Overseas Markets: The geopolitical escalation did not create all of the market’s problems.

Government bonds were already under pressure from persistent inflation, expectations of additional interest-rate increases, heavy government borrowing, and concerns about the amount of new debt being issued worldwide.

The latest energy shock intensified those pressures.

Japan’s 10-year government bond yield reaching 3% was particularly notable because Japan spent decades operating with extraordinarily low interest rates.

Rising Japanese yields could also affect international markets. Japanese institutions control enormous pools of capital and have historically invested heavily overseas because domestic bond yields were so low.

If Japanese bonds become more attractive, some investors may have less incentive to purchase foreign government debt.

That could reduce an important source of demand for U.S. and European bonds.

European borrowing costs are rising as well.

Britain’s 10-year government bond yield reached 5.268% Wednesday, its highest level since June 2008.

Eurozone inflation also moved back above 3% in August, strengthening expectations that the European Central Bank could raise interest rates. Reuters reported that traders expected a 25-basis-point increase as soon as next week.

Markets are simultaneously considering another Federal Reserve rate increase in the United States.

Investors currently see roughly a two-to-one probability that the Fed will raise its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point at its September 15-16 meeting.

That represents an important shift for financial markets.

If oil remains elevated and inflation proves stubborn, central banks may have less room to support economic growth through lower rates.

Overseas Markets – Oil Becomes the Market’s Critical Indicator

Overseas Markets: Oil may now be one of the most important indicators for investors to monitor.

Brent crude traded above $95 during portions of Wednesday’s session after rising sharply this week.

The Strait of Hormuz remains at the center of the supply concern. Before the current conflict disrupted normal shipping, roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption moved through the waterway, Reuters reported.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said two oil tankers attempting to transit the strait were disabled by sea mines Wednesday.

At the same time, some crude has continued moving through the region using ship-to-ship transfers, preventing a complete interruption of supply.

That leaves oil traders confronting two very different potential outcomes.

A diplomatic breakthrough or de-escalation could cause prices to fall quickly. Additional military escalation or significant shipping disruptions could push them sharply higher.

Capital Economics economist Hamad Hussain told Reuters that Brent could potentially move above $100 if the conflict escalates further and Middle East shipping experiences greater disruption.

Overseas Markets – What Overseas Trading Could Mean for Wall Street

Overseas Markets: The overseas session establishes a challenging backdrop for U.S. markets Wednesday.

Wall Street was already coming off losses Tuesday.

The S&P 500 closed down 0.71% at 7,631.47. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.79% to 52,766.88, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.03% to 26,099.77.

Technology shares were among Tuesday’s notable decliners, with Nvidia down 1.5%, Amazon losing 1.9% and Advanced Micro Devices falling 2.4%.

Wednesday’s sharp declines among Asian semiconductor companies suggest investors remain particularly sensitive to richly valued technology stocks as yields rise.

U.S. investors will now be watching several interconnected indicators.

Oil prices will remain critical because another surge toward or above $100 per barrel could reinforce inflation expectations.

The 10-year Treasury yield is another major signal. A sustained move toward 5% could increase pressure on equities, particularly technology, real estate, utilities and other rate-sensitive sectors.

Investors will also watch incoming U.S. employment and inflation reports ahead of the Federal Reserve’s September meeting.

The overseas trading session therefore represents more than a reaction to another military confrontation.

Markets are trying to price a potentially broader economic chain reaction: escalating conflict threatens energy supplies; higher energy prices increase inflation risk; persistent inflation encourages central banks to maintain or raise interest rates; higher rates push bond yields upward; and rising borrowing costs pressure equity valuations and economic growth.

For U.S. investors, including those in St. Louis and across Missouri, the direction of oil and Treasury yields may best indicate whether Wednesday’s overseas sell-off develops into a broader global risk-off move or begins to stabilize.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational and news purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial or trading advice.