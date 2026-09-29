Overseas Markets Face Bond and Oil Pressure

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 29, 2026 (STL.News) Overseas Markets – Global financial markets faced another difficult combination Tuesday as government bond yields remained near multiyear highs and crude oil stayed above $100 a barrel, increasing concerns that inflation and elevated interest rates could remain major obstacles for investors.

Asian stock markets were mixed but tilted lower. Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and India declined, while mainland Chinese and Australian shares advanced. European equities moved higher during Tuesday morning trading, led by technology stocks.

The more significant signal, however, continued to come from bonds.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was hovering near 5.27%, a 19-year high, while France’s 10-year government bond yield was around 4.7619%, its highest level since 2008.

Reuters reported that September was shaping up to be one of the heaviest monthly government-bond selloffs in years in the United States and several heavily indebted European economies.

Overseas Markets – Overseas Market Snapshot

Tuesday’s major overseas equity moves included:

Japan — Nikkei 225: 65,481.27, down 0.6%

65,481.27, South Korea — Kospi: 6,870.81, down about 0.3%

6,870.81, Hong Kong — Hang Seng: down 0.5%

China — Shanghai Composite: up 0.2%

China — CSI 300: up 0.1%

Australia — S&P/ASX 200: 8,709.30, up 0.3%

8,709.30, India — Nifty 50: 22,716.20, down 0.28%

22,716.20, India — BSE Sensex: 72,529.07, down 0.33%

72,529.07, Europe — STOXX 600: 642.94, up 0.7% at 11:05 GMT — intraday

The European figure is an intraday reading because European markets had not completed Tuesday’s trading session when this report was prepared. Reuters’ updated European report put the STOXX 600 at 642.94, up 0.7%, at 11:05 GMT.

Overseas Markets – Bond yields remain the biggest warning

For U.S. investors, the bond market may be sending a more consequential signal than Tuesday’s individual stock-index moves.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was hovering near 5.27% Tuesday, a level Reuters described as a 19-year high. The yield was on course for its biggest monthly increase since 2024.

The move follows another sharp increase Monday.

The benchmark 10-year yield ended Monday at 5.251%, compared with 5.181% Friday. The two-year Treasury yield increased to 4.937% from 4.864%, while the 30-year yield climbed to 5.5704%, after earlier reaching its highest level since May 2004.

Those numbers matter beyond the Treasury market.

Government bond yields are reference rates for mortgages, corporate borrowing and other forms of credit. They also affect stock valuations because investors can compare potential equity returns against increasingly attractive yields available from government debt.

The pressure is not confined to the United States.

France’s 10-year government bond yield was around 4.7619% Tuesday, matching its highest level since 2008. Reuters also reported that two-year yields in the United States, France, Germany, Britain and Australia were headed for unusually large monthly increases.

Overseas Markets – Oil above $100 adds to inflation concerns

Oil remains the second major pressure point.

Brent crude settled Monday at $105.28 a barrel, up 96 cents, while U.S. crude settled at $92.60.

During Tuesday’s global trading session, Reuters reported Brent at approximately $106 a barrel, up about 1% at that stage of trading. The price remained volatile as markets followed developments in the Middle East and efforts involving U.S. and Iranian officials to end the conflict.

A later Reuters European-market update placed Brent at $105.47 a barrel. That later figure illustrates why oil quotations can differ substantially during a volatile trading session and why intraday prices should be tied to their reporting time rather than presented as a single daily price.

The economic concern is straightforward: prolonged high energy prices can feed into transportation, manufacturing and consumer costs, complicating central banks’ efforts to control inflation.

That can translate into higher interest rates for longer.

Overseas Markets – Australia raises interest rates again

Australia provided direct evidence Tuesday that the global monetary-policy cycle has not necessarily finished tightening.

The Reserve Bank of Australia raised its cash-rate target by 25 basis points to 4.60%.

The decision was unanimous.

The central bank said inflation remained elevated and that some of the upside risks it identified in August were materializing.

Among those risks, the RBA specifically cited substantially higher global energy prices associated with the broader Middle East conflict. It also said AI-related demand was driving rapid price increases for technology-related goods and that domestic capacity pressures remained.

Tuesday’s increase followed three earlier rate increases this year.

More importantly for financial markets, the RBA left the door open to additional tightening.

The bank said it would continue doing what it considered necessary to return inflation sustainably to target, including raising the cash-rate target further if needed.

Australian equities nevertheless finished higher, with the S&P/ASX 200 closing at 8,709.30, up 0.3%.

Overseas Markets – China provides a counterweight

Chinese stocks moved modestly higher Tuesday as investors assessed additional policy support from Beijing.

The Shanghai Composite gained approximately 0.2%, while the CSI 300 rose 0.1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng moved in the opposite direction, declining approximately 0.5%.

China also announced additional measures Tuesday to support its slowing economy.

The People’s Bank of China said it would cut the rate on its pledged supplementary lending facility by 25 basis points, lowering the one-year PSL rate from 1.75% to 1.5%.

The central bank also expanded relending quotas targeting technological development, agriculture, small businesses and private enterprises.

Separately, Chinese authorities announced interest subsidies for qualifying new commercial mortgages for eligible first-time homebuyers beginning Oct. 1.

The program provides an annual interest subsidy of 1 percentage point for up to five years on qualifying loans, subject to eligibility requirements and limits.

Those announcements followed a pledge from China’s State Council to strengthen counter-cyclical policy support as policymakers attempt to address economic weakness.

Overseas Markets – Indian stocks extend decline

India’s major equity benchmarks finished lower for a second consecutive session.

The BSE Sensex fell 242.65 points, or 0.33%, to 72,529.07, while the Nifty 50 declined 64.05 points, or 0.28%, to 22,716.20.

Elevated crude prices and foreign investment outflows weighed on sentiment.

Foreign institutional investors sold approximately 53.53 billion rupees of Indian equities Monday, according to exchange data reported by PTI.

India is particularly sensitive to high crude prices because it depends on imported energy. Sustained increases in oil can pressure inflation, the trade balance, corporate costs and the rupee.

Overseas Markets – European technology stocks lead gains

Overseas Markets: European stocks were proving more resilient Tuesday.

By 11:05 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 had risen 0.7% to 642.94, Reuters reported. Technology shares climbed 2.5% and reached their highest level in about a month.

The technology move was partly tied to renewed enthusiasm around artificial intelligence.

Reuters reported that Anthropic’s planned initial public offering is seen as valuing the AI company at more than $2 trillion. European semiconductor stocks AT&S and Soitec each gained more than 6% during Tuesday’s session.

Unlike an earlier version of this report, that connection is not an inference: Reuters reported that renewed AI optimism was supporting European technology shares and quoted market analysts linking enthusiasm around the Anthropic prospectus to demand for the sector.

Still, European investors were contending with the same forces affecting markets elsewhere: high bond yields and expensive energy.

Overseas Markets – Dollar strengthens as yields rise

Overseas Markets: Higher Treasury yields continued to support the U.S. dollar.

Reuters reported Tuesday that the euro fell to approximately $1.1344, a three-month low at that point in the session.

The British pound was around $1.3228, while the dollar was trading around 157 against the Japanese yen.

The Australian dollar initially gained following the RBA’s rate increase but subsequently weakened as traders digested the central bank’s message.

The broader global-market report put the Australian dollar at approximately $0.6987, down 0.4% at that stage of trading.

Overseas Markets – Gold attempts to recover

Overseas Markets: Gold tried to stabilize Tuesday after Monday’s sharp selloff.

Spot gold fell as low as $4,110.55 an ounce Monday, its lowest level since Aug. 5, as higher Treasury yields and increasing expectations for additional Federal Reserve tightening pressured the non-yielding metal.

By 8:56 GMT Tuesday, spot gold had recovered 0.6% to $4,140.10 an ounce.

Reuters described the move as a modest rebound after Monday’s steep decline rather than evidence of a fundamental shift in market sentiment.

Higher interest rates generally create a headwind for gold because investors can earn higher yields from interest-bearing securities.

Overseas Markets – Markets increase Fed rate-hike expectations

Overseas Markets: Investors are also increasingly focused on what the bond and energy markets could mean for the Federal Reserve.

Reuters reported that markets were assigning approximately a 72% probability of at least a 25-basis-point Federal Reserve rate increase in October, based on CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

The Federal Reserve raised rates earlier in September for the first time since 2023.

That makes upcoming U.S. inflation and employment reports particularly important.

Stronger economic data or persistent inflation could reinforce expectations that the Fed will keep monetary policy restrictive. Evidence of a significant slowdown could push expectations in the other direction.

Overseas Markets – What the overseas session means for Wall Street

Overseas Markets: Tuesday’s overseas session was not a uniform stock-market selloff.

Mainland Chinese equities rose. Australian stocks finished higher despite another interest-rate increase. European shares were advancing during morning trading, with technology stocks providing significant support.

But equities’ relative resilience should not obscure what is happening in fixed-income and energy markets.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield is near levels not seen since 2007. The 30-year yield has reached its highest territory since 2004. Brent crude remains above $100 a barrel. Australia has raised interest rates again, and financial markets are assigning a substantial probability to another Federal Reserve increase in October.

Those conditions amount to tighter financial conditions even without a major decline in global stock indexes.

For Wall Street, the central question is whether economic growth and corporate earnings can continue absorbing borrowing costs at these levels.

The overnight and early European sessions therefore sent mixed signals.

Equity markets remain resilient in several regions, but the combination of historically high bond yields, expensive energy, and renewed expectations for central-bank tightening remains a significant risk heading into the fourth quarter.

Disclaimer: This article is for news and informational purposes only. It is not investment, financial, or trading advice.

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