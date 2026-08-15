Overseas Markets End Volatile Week on Mixed Note

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 15, 2026 (STL.News) Overseas Markets – Overseas stock markets ended a volatile trading week Friday, with sharp gains in Japan and South Korea contrasting with losses in Hong Kong, London and parts of continental Europe as investors balanced encouraging inflation signals against renewed uncertainty surrounding the U.S.-Iran conflict and the Strait of Hormuz.

Geopolitical risk remained a dominant force across global markets. Oil prices climbed again on Friday after the United States threatened to maintain its naval blockade of Iran indefinitely and reports of attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz added to concerns about the security of one of the world’s most important energy corridors. Brent crude moved back above $87 a barrel during Friday trading and was headed for a weekly gain.

At the same time, softer U.S. inflation readings and weaker economic data reduced expectations for an immediate Federal Reserve interest-rate increase. That supported technology and growth shares, particularly across Asia, even as rising oil prices limited enthusiasm in Europe.

Overseas Markets – Overseas Stock Market Weekly Snapshot

Overseas Markets: The following comparison uses the Monday, Aug. 10 closing level and Friday, Aug. 14 closing level to illustrate how major overseas indexes moved during the five-session trading week. Because this measures Monday’s close rather than the previous Friday’s close, the percentages should not be confused with the exchanges’ official Friday-to-Friday weekly returns.

Index Aug. 10 Close Aug. 14 Close Mon.-Fri. Change Japan Nikkei 225 66,970.22 68,713.80 +2.60% South Korea KOSPI 6,299.66 6,977.94 +10.77% Hong Kong Hang Seng 25,937.49 25,116.85 -3.16% STOXX Europe 600 660.45 657.86 -0.39% UK FTSE 100 10,862.50 10,750.11 -1.03% Germany DAX 26,355 26,440.31 +0.32% France CAC 40 8,726 8,636.80 -1.02%

The figures show how dramatically performance diverged geographically. Japan and especially South Korea benefited from renewed demand for technology and semiconductor shares, while Hong Kong moved in the opposite direction. Europe was considerably more subdued.

Overseas Markets – Japan Extends Powerful Rally

Japan was among the strongest major developed markets.

The Nikkei 225 jumped 2.08% Monday to 66,970.22, immediately giving Tokyo a strong start to the week. The index continued higher and finished Friday at 68,713.80, gaining another 405.20 points, or 0.59%, during the final session.

Measured from the previous Friday rather than Monday’s close, the Nikkei gained approximately 4.7% for the full week, according to international market data.

AI and semiconductor shares remained an important source of strength. Investors also responded to shifting expectations for U.S. monetary policy. Softer American inflation data reduced fears that the Federal Reserve would need to raise rates again immediately, helping risk assets across the Asia-Pacific region.

The rally nevertheless leaves Japanese investors facing another important set of economic signals. Markets are preparing for Japan’s second-quarter GDP report and additional inflation data, both of which could affect expectations for the Bank of Japan.

Overseas Markets – South Korea Produces the Week’s Biggest Move

Seoul saw the most dramatic trading.

South Korea’s KOSPI closed Monday at 6,299.66, up 0.65%, while the smaller KOSDAQ surged 6.97% to 854.47.

That was only the beginning.

The KOSPI finished Friday at 6,977.94, producing an official Friday-to-Friday weekly increase of 719.17 points, or 11.49%.

The rebound was particularly significant because South Korean stocks had been highly volatile in recent weeks. The KOSPI plunged as much as 12.6% during a July 29 rout that triggered a temporary trading halt, with semiconductor heavyweights including SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics suffering steep losses.

This week’s recovery therefore represented both renewed enthusiasm for technology shares and a substantial reversal from the earlier sell-off.

The magnitude of the move also makes Seoul one of the markets investors are likely to watch closely next week. A double-digit weekly gain can reflect improving sentiment, but it also illustrates the unusually high volatility currently running through Korean equities.

Overseas Markets – Hong Kong Falls Despite Monday’s Strong Start

Hong Kong told a very different story.

The Hang Seng Index advanced 1.05% Monday to 25,937.49, appearing to begin the week on firm footing. But the gains quickly disappeared.

The index declined Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and again Friday. It finished the week at 25,116.85, falling 279.66 points, or 1.10%, in Friday’s session alone.

From Monday’s close to Friday’s close, that represented a decline of approximately 3.16%.

Using the previous Friday’s 25,668.03 close as the starting point, the Hang Seng lost roughly 2.1% for the full Friday-to-Friday week.

The divergence between Hong Kong and other Asian markets was notable. Investors continued to evaluate China’s economic outlook while awaiting another round of Chinese industrial production, retail sales and other activity indicators.

Those figures will be an important test of sentiment toward Chinese and Hong Kong equities over the coming week.

Overseas Markets – European Stocks Break Four-Week Winning Streak

European markets struggled to generate the momentum seen in Japan and South Korea.

The STOXX Europe 600 began the week near record territory, standing at 660.45 Monday. Energy shares rose 1.3% as oil prices climbed, while investors monitored developments around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.

By Friday, however, the STOXX 600 had slipped to 657.86, down 0.21% for the session.

The benchmark recorded an official weekly decline of about 0.3%, snapping a four-week winning streak. Even after the retreat, the index remained within roughly 1% of its record high.

European earnings remained an important counterweight to geopolitical concerns. Second-quarter earnings for STOXX 600 companies were expected to rise about 23.4%, according to estimates cited by Reuters, representing the strongest profit growth in nearly four years.

That underlying earnings strength helped prevent the week’s geopolitical uncertainty from turning into a broader equity sell-off.

Overseas Markets – FTSE 100 Records First Weekly Loss in Five Weeks

Overseas Markets: London had a more difficult week.

The FTSE 100 closed Monday at approximately 10,862.50 and steadily lost ground, finishing Friday at 10,750.11, down 22.56 points, or 0.21%, for the final session.

Friday marked the FTSE 100’s fifth consecutive daily decline and produced its first weekly loss in five weeks. Mining stocks were a major source of pressure, with the FTSE 350 industrial metals and mining index headed for a weekly decline of about 4.7%.

Britain nevertheless delivered some encouraging economic news. Sterling was headed for a weekly gain against both the U.S. dollar and euro after better-than-expected UK economic growth data strengthened the pound.

A stronger currency, weak miners, and uncertainty over commodity prices created a challenging environment for the multinational-heavy FTSE 100.

Overseas Markets – Germany Outperforms France and Britain

Overseas Markets: Germany was one of Europe’s brighter spots.

The DAX ended Monday near 26,355 and finished Friday at 26,440.31, gaining 0.53% during Friday’s session. France’s CAC 40 moved the other way, ending Friday at 8,636.80, down 0.16%.

That left Germany modestly higher between Monday and Friday, while France fell about 1%.

The differences underline an important theme from the week: there was no unified global equity trade. Investors rotated between countries and sectors depending on exposure to technology, commodities, currencies and geopolitical risk.

Overseas Markets – Iran Conflict Keeps Oil at Center of Global Trading

Overseas Markets: The U.S.-Iran conflict remained the biggest geopolitical variable.

Oil prices rallied roughly 5% Monday as markets assessed negotiations involving the United States, Iran and Oman over the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran had insisted that several conditions be met before reopening the waterway.

Tensions remained unresolved by Friday.

The United States threatened to maintain its blockade of Iran indefinitely, while the United Arab Emirates said Iran had attacked two ADNOC vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Those developments pushed Brent and U.S. crude higher and put both benchmarks on course for weekly gains.

For equity investors, oil is acting as both a sector opportunity and a macroeconomic risk.

Higher prices can benefit energy producers and related shares. But sustained increases in crude also raise transportation and manufacturing costs, squeeze consumers and complicate the inflation outlook for central banks.

Europe is particularly sensitive because of its dependence on imported energy, making developments around Hormuz important far beyond oil futures themselves.

Overseas Markets – Inflation Data Helps Offset Geopolitical Risk

Overseas Markets: The week’s other major market force came from the United States.

Softer inflation signals reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in September. By Friday, weaker U.S. retail sales and declining consumer sentiment reinforced the view that policymakers may have greater reason to remain cautious.

That sent mixed signals to investors.

Lower inflation and reduced expectations for higher rates generally support equities, particularly technology and other growth-oriented sectors. But weak consumer spending can simultaneously raise concerns that economic growth is losing momentum.

Those competing interpretations were visible Friday as U.S. and European stocks fell even as expectations for an immediate Fed rate increase diminished.

Gold also benefited from a softer dollar and reduced rate-hike expectations.

Overseas Markets – What Overseas Investors Will Watch Next

Overseas Markets: The coming week brings another heavy international economic calendar.

Japan is scheduled to release preliminary second-quarter GDP figures, while China will publish July industrial production, retail sales and other activity data. Investors will also receive inflation reports from Japan, the UK and Canada, along with UK labor-market figures and global purchasing managers’ indexes later in the week.

Markets will also continue watching developments involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.

For now, the overseas market picture remains divided.

Japan and South Korea ended the week with powerful gains, Hong Kong retreated sharply, and European equities generally moved sideways to lower despite strong corporate earnings. The STOXX 600’s four-week winning streak ended, while the FTSE 100 recorded its first weekly decline in five weeks.

The common thread across nearly every market was the tension between two competing forces: improving interest-rate expectations and persistent geopolitical risk from the Middle East.

As trading resumes Monday, economic data may determine whether investors return their attention to growth and monetary policy — or whether oil prices and the Iran conflict continue to dictate global markets.

This news story can also be viewed at USPress.News.

Market data are based on published exchange and financial-market figures available as of the close of trading Friday, Aug. 14, 2026. Figures may vary slightly among data providers because of closing times, rounding, and index calculation methods. This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice.

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