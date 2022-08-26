Oregon Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Logan Taylor

Governor Kate Brown Orders Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor and Remembrance of Firefighter Logan Taylor

Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, August 29, in honor and remembrance of Logan Taylor, a wildland firefighter who died August 18 while battling the Rum Creek Fire.

“My heart breaks for the family, friends, and crew of Logan Taylor,” said Governor Brown. “He will be remembered for his bravery, courage, and commitment to protecting Oregonians from wildfire. Dan and I send our sincerest condolences.”

The date of the flag order coincides with Taylor’s memorial service in Medford, which the public is invited to attend. Details are available here.

