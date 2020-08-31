Operation Legend Results in Drug and Gun Charges Against Milwaukee Man Jeffrey R. Jones

(STL.News) – Matthew D. Krueger, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on August 25, 2020, a federal grand jury indictment was issued against Jeffrey R. Jones (age: 35) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The indictment alleges that Jones distributed heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, and that he possessed methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it, all in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), 841(b)(1)(B), and 841(b)(1)(C). If convicted of these charges, Jones faces a mandatory ten years of imprisonment and up to a lifetime of imprisonment. He is additionally charged with being a felon in possession of eight firearms and possessing fivefirearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, contrary to Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(c)(1)(A). He faces up to ten years of imprisonment for possessing a firearm as a felon, and a mandatory five years of imprisonment up to a lifetime of imprisonment for possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug distribution.

The case was brought under Operation Legend, a Department of Justice initiative to fight violent crime in Milwaukee and other cities that have experienced an increase in crime rates. Operation Legend has directed significant additional federal funding and agents from the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Service to the Milwaukee area to work with state and local officers to combat violent crime.

This case was investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as part of the Safe Streets Task Force. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Elizabeth M. Monfils.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE