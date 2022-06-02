Ohio Governor on Bills Passed by Ohio General Assembly

Governor DeWine Issues Statements on Bills Passed by Ohio General Assembly

COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has issued the following statements on bills passed by the Ohio General Assembly today:

Capital Budget (HB 687)

“I thank the General Assembly for their partnership in supporting these important projects across Ohio which will make a tremendous impact and continue job growth in our state. House Bill 687 also creates a significant and historic investment into our state parks, which are true gems which can be enjoyed by all Ohioans and those who support our tourism industry.”

Intel Investment (HB 687)

“Intel’s investment in Ohio remains a gamechanger for Ohio’s economy as well as our commitment to re-shore domestic manufacturing in Ohio. I thank the General Assembly for their support of our incentive offers to finalize this investment, as well as investment in important infrastructure for local governments near the project.

School Safety (HB 687)

“Last week I called for significant investment to improve our school buildings so that every school building in the state, public and private, can meet the best practices for physical school safety. The Capital Budget contains $100 million for school security upgrades at K-12 schools and $5 million for campus security upgrades in higher education. I thank the General Assembly for supporting and protecting our students and teachers”

Armed School Security Staff (HB 99)

“Last week I called on the General Assembly to pass a bill that would allow local school districts, if they so chose, to designate armed staff for school security and safety. My office worked with the General Assembly to remove hundreds of hours of curriculum irrelevant to school safety and to ensure training requirements were specific to a school environment and contained significant scenario-based training. House Bill 99 accomplishes these goals, and I thank the General Assembly for passing this bill to protect Ohio children and teachers. I look forward to signing this important legislation.”

Historic Investment in Appalachia (HB 377)

“I thank the General Assembly for supporting my plan to comprehensively invest in our Appalachian region of Ohio. As I stated during my State of the State address, this $500 million investment will support local initiatives to revitalize downtown districts, enhance quality of life, and help rebuild the economies of Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties. This investment will secure a better future for this region.”