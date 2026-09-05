Ohio Company Pleads Guilty in Deadly Plant Explosion

COLUMBUS, OH – September 5, 2026 (STL.News) Ohio Company Yenkin Majestic Paint Corporation has pleaded guilty in federal court to negligent endangerment in connection with a catastrophic 2021 explosion at its Columbus manufacturing facility that killed one employee and seriously injured several others.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the guilty plea Friday, Sept. 4. The case was brought in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio and stems from an April 8, 2021, explosion at the company’s coatings and resin manufacturing operation.

According to federal authorities, the explosion followed a series of equipment and safety failures involving a vessel known as Kettle 3. Flammable vapors ultimately escaped from the vessel, spread through the plant, and ignited.

The incident killed one worker and injured several others. Federal investigators subsequently examined the company’s equipment, operating procedures and safety systems to determine what caused the explosion and whether it could have been prevented.

The guilty plea represents a significant development more than five years after the fatal accident.

Ohio Company – Kettle 3 at center of federal case

Yenkin Majestic manufactured coatings and resins at its Columbus facility. Resin production involved heating ingredients in large steel vessels called kettles.

In 2020, the company decided to fabricate and install a new access door, known as a manway, on top of Kettle 3.

Working with a local fabrication company, Yenkin Majestic installed the new manway in December 2020.

Federal prosecutors said Kettle 3 had previously experienced high-pressure spikes. Despite that history, the newly installed manway was not pressure-tested before the company returned the kettle to service.

The problem reportedly became apparent almost immediately.

According to the Justice Department, the new manway began leaking after installation. Instead of removing the kettle from operation, the company continued using it and installed a thicker gasket.

Federal authorities said the company believed the gasket was Teflon, but it was actually silicone.

Those circumstances became critical months later during resin production.

What happened on April 8, 2021

On April 8, 2021, workers were producing resin in Kettle 3 when the agitator inside the vessel stopped operating, and the operator did not know it had stopped.

The Justice Department said the agitator likely stopped because the company was doing electrical work at the time.

Around midnight, the operator restarted the agitator.

Restarting it caused the contents inside the kettle to vaporize, rapidly increasing pressure within the vessel.

Moments later, federal prosecutors said the closed manway and gasket could no longer contain the pressure.

Hot liquid resin and flammable solvent vapor escaped into the resin plant and then moved into adjacent operating areas.

The situation was particularly dangerous because flammable gas detectors inside the facility were detecting increasing concentrations of combustible vapor.

However, the detectors were not configured to sound an audible alarm.

At approximately 12:04 a.m., the escaped vapors reached an ignition source.

An explosion followed.

The blast killed one employee, severely injured several other workers, and damaged the resin plant and nearby structures.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s accident record provides additional detail about the human toll. OSHA records the accident as involving one fatality and nine injured employees, with several workers requiring hospitalization.

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board separately investigated the explosion and reported that eight workers were transported to hospitals.

Federal investigators identified safety failures

The Chemical Safety Board released its final investigation report in November 2023.

Its investigation identified three major safety areas associated with the disaster: mechanical integrity of low-pressure vessels, selection of safeguards, and emergency preparedness.

The CSB concluded that Yenkin Majestic had failed to ensure the mechanical integrity of the newly installed manway.

The agency also determined that the company lacked engineering controls that could have prevented the accident and did not have adequate emergency response preparations.

The board does not issue criminal charges or regulatory fines. Instead, it investigates major chemical accidents and makes recommendations intended to prevent similar incidents.

In December 2025, the CSB released a safety video revisiting the Yenkin Majestic explosion and its findings.

According to the board, solvent had accumulated on top of hot resin while the agitator was not operating. When agitation resumed, the solvent mixed with the hot material and rapidly vaporized.

That increased pressure inside the kettle and contributed to the failure of the newly installed manway.

The resulting flammable vapor cloud spread through the facility before finding an ignition source and exploding.

The fire following the explosion burned for roughly 11 hours, according to the CSB.

OSHA investigated the workplace conditions

OSHA also investigated the incident.

Federal workplace safety records show that investigators examined operating procedures and process safety requirements following the explosion.

Among the issues identified in OSHA’s citations was the company’s failure to adequately address loss of agitation and unexpected loss of containment in emergency operating procedures.

OSHA said those shortcomings exposed employees to hazards including fire, chemical burns and injuries associated with explosions.

The criminal prosecution announced this week is separate from the workplace safety enforcement process.

Ohio Company, Yenkin Majestic Paint Corporation admits negligent endangerment

The Justice Department said Yenkin Majestic pleaded guilty to negligent endangerment.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Justice Department’s Energy and Natural Resources Division said the case demonstrates the potentially devastating consequences of failing to follow safety protocols involving pressurized equipment.

Federal prosecutors said the company’s actions and failures created a manufacturing environment that resulted in death and serious injuries.

EPA officials similarly emphasized that companies working with hazardous chemicals have a responsibility to prevent releases capable of exposing employees or the public to death or serious bodily injury.

Assistant Administrator Jeffrey A. Hall of the EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance said the explosion resulted in loss of life, injuries, and property damage.

U.S. Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II for the Southern District of Ohio said employees have a right to workplace protection and that manufacturers must comply with safety requirements.

Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson also described the plea as providing a measure of accountability following an incident that killed a worker and injured others.

Ohio EPA Director John Logue said the explosion illustrates the consequences associated with failures involving environmental safeguards and operating procedures.

Multiple agencies investigated the explosion

The criminal case involved cooperation among federal and Ohio authorities.

According to the Justice Department, investigators included the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Investigation Division, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Special Investigations Unit.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration also provided support.

Senior Trial Attorney and Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Cullman of the Justice Department’s Energy and Natural Resources Division and Southern District of Ohio and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Twombly are prosecuting the case.

The involvement of multiple agencies reflects the different issues created by a major industrial chemical accident, including worker safety, environmental protection and potential criminal liability.

Yenkin Majestic has ceased operations

The guilty plea comes shortly after another significant development involving the company.

Yenkin Majestic’s website states that the family-owned coatings supplier has ceased operations and sold its operating businesses to new owners.

The company also states that Yenkin Majestic Paint Corporation was dissolved effective Aug. 18, 2026.

The dissolution occurred shortly before the Justice Department publicly announced the guilty plea.

Corporate dissolution, however, does not by itself erase legal obligations or claims arising before dissolution. The company’s website includes a notice directed to creditors and claimants.

Industrial accident offers broader safety lessons

The Yenkin Majestic explosion has drawn attention from federal safety officials because the circumstances offer lessons beyond a single manufacturing plant.

Chemical manufacturing operations routinely depend on equipment that can contain heated materials, solvents, and pressure.

Mechanical integrity is therefore critical to industrial safety.

Changes to vessels and other process equipment can introduce hazards if components are improperly designed, fabricated, installed, or tested.

The Yenkin Majestic investigation also demonstrates the importance of safeguards that do more than simply detect a dangerous condition.

Federal investigators determined that gas detectors detected increasing concentrations of flammable vapors as the release developed. However, according to the Justice Department, those detectors were not configured to provide an audible alarm.

Consequently, equipment detected the developing hazard without giving workers an audible warning.

The case also underscores the risks associated with process changes and unexpected equipment failures.

An agitator stopping may seem like an isolated mechanical problem. In a chemical manufacturing process, however, loss of agitation can alter how materials interact inside a vessel and potentially create dangerous conditions when the equipment is restarted.

The Chemical Safety Board’s investigation ultimately resulted in recommendations addressing low-pressure process vessels, safeguards and emergency preparedness.

Guilty plea does not end the case

Yenkin Majestic’s guilty plea establishes the company’s admission to the federal negligent endangerment charge, but the Justice Department’s Sept. 4 announcement did not specify a final sentence.

That distinction is important.

The company has pleaded guilty, but sentencing and any final criminal penalties are separate stages of the federal court process.

The case therefore remains significant even after the plea.

More than five years after the explosion, federal prosecutors have obtained a criminal conviction tied to the conditions surrounding one of the most serious industrial accidents in Columbus in recent years.

For manufacturers, federal officials say the central lesson is straightforward: equipment integrity, operating procedures, hazard controls and emergency warning systems can become matters of life and death when employees work around pressurized vessels and flammable chemicals.

For the workers and families affected by the April 2021 explosion, the guilty plea marks another step in the long-running legal and regulatory response to a disaster that killed one employee and injured numerous others.

Source: U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, and Occupational Safety and Health Administration.