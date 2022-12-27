Ocha Noodles in Columbia, MO Deploys Robot

Ocha Noodles and Ramen, located in Columbia, MO, deploys robots for table delivery.

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) Ocha Noodles and Ramen is located in Columbia, Missouri, and is conveniently located in a Walmart Shopping Center.

They recently announced that they have leveraged technology to enhance service for their dine-in customer by deploying a robot that delivers food to the tables.

Bear Robotics is located in California and manufactures the robot and offers ongoing support to restaurants. The machine was obtained by St. Charles Restaurant Equipment, located in St. Charles, Missouri. They are a reseller for Bear Robotics.

Additionally, Ocha offers online ordering using OrderMyFood.net.