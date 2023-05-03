Networking at Siline’s Restaurant and Bar Tonight

Siline’s Restaurant and Bar has announced a networking event for tonight, Wednesday, May 3rd.
BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Siline’s Restaurant and Bar in Ballwin, Missouri, is hosting “Wednesday West Connect at Siline’s” tonight, May 3rd, from 4:30 to 6:00 pm. Everybody is invited to network with CEOs, CFOs, business owners, and business professionals from the St. Louis area. They encourage you to bring your business cards.
Siline’s is a new restaurant and bar in the Ballwin community located across Manchester Road from West County Honda.
They offer Caribbean cuisine and a full-service bar with a special drink menu.
Additional events are planned and will be announced soon.
Address and phone:
15581 Manchester Road
Ballwin, Missouri 63011
Phone: +1 816-289-3311
Website: SilinesRestaurant.net