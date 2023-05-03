Networking at Siline’s Restaurant and Bar Tonight

Siline’s Restaurant and Bar has announced a networking event for tonight, Wednesday, May 3rd.

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Siline’s Restaurant and Bar in Ballwin, Missouri, is hosting “Wednesday West Connect at Siline’s” tonight, May 3rd, from 4:30 to 6:00 pm. Everybody is invited to network with CEOs, CFOs, business owners, and business professionals from the St. Louis area. They encourage you to bring your business cards.

Siline’s is a new restaurant and bar in the Ballwin community located across Manchester Road from West County Honda.

They offer Caribbean cuisine and a full-service bar with a special drink menu.

Additional events are planned and will be announced soon.

Address and phone:

15581 Manchester Road

Ballwin, Missouri 63011

Phone: +1 816-289-3311

Website: SilinesRestaurant.net