Nebraska Gov. Ricketts Hosts Vietnamese Trade Delegation

(STL.News) – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts welcomed a trade delegation from Vietnam to the State Capitol. The delegation included top officials from Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development as well as Vietnamese business leaders. Gov. Ricketts and representatives from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture met with the trade delegation to discuss growing the friendship and trade relationship between the Cornhusker State and Vietnam.

During the delegation’s visit, Vietnamese companies signed several memorandums of understanding pledging to purchase Nebraska cattle, corn, distiller’s dried grain solubles, soybeans, and wheat.

The Vietnamese leaders’ visit to Nebraska comes less than six months after Governor Ricketts led a trade mission to Hanoi, Vietnam. In 2018, Nebraska was Vietnam’s largest U.S. supplier of soybean meal and dry edible beans. From 2017 to 2019, Nebraska’s beef exports to Vietnam grew 168 percent. Total U.S. ag exports to Vietnam increased from $2.5 billion to $4.0 billion between 2017 and 2018.

