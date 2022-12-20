Multibagger stock: Hinduja Global announces Rs 1,020 crore share buyback

Shares of Hinduja Global Solutions fell over 3% to Rs 1,363 in Tuesday’s intraday trade after the company approved the buyback of shares worth Rs 1,020 crore via the tender route at its board meeting.

The board of directors of the company has approved a buyback price of Rs 1,700 per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 1,020 crore.

The indicative maximum number of equity shares to be bought back at the maximum buyback price subject to the buyback size are 60 lakh shares, the company said in a BSE filing.

“The buyback size represents 24.15% and 13.19% of the aggregate of the company’s fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves according to the latest special purpose condensed standalone and consolidated audited financial statements of the company,” it said.

At 11.16 am, the scrip was trading 3.1% lower at Rs 1,362 over its last day’s closing price of Rs 1,406 apiece. However, the stock has gained about 42% in the last six months, while it has risen 340% in the last three years.

The board has also constituted a committee called the ‘buyback committee’ for the purpose of the buyback in accordance with the regulations and has delegated its powers to do such acts, deeds, matters, and things as it may, in its absolute discretion, deem necessary, expedient, usual or proper in relation to the proposed buyback, it said.

