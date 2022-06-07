Moultrie: Anthony Giddens Guilty for Trafficking Crystal Meth

Moultrie, Georgia, Resident, Anthony Giddens Guilty for Trafficking a Kilo of Crystal Meth

(STL.News) A Southwest Georgia resident admitted in federal court last week that he was attempting to distribute one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine in his hometown.

Anthony Giddens, 40, of Moultrie, Georgia, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine before U.S. District Judge Louis Sands on June 2. Giddens faces a maximum 20 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $1,000,000 fine. Sentencing has not been scheduled. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Methamphetamine has a devastating impact in our communities. Those who profit by trafficking large amounts of this highly addictive and deadly drug face the possibility of federal prosecution for their crime,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “I want to thank the Moultrie Police Department and Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office for their continued efforts to prevent the distribution of methamphetamine and other harmful and illegal drugs in their community.”

According to court documents, Giddens was pulled over for a tag violation by a Moultrie Police Department patrol unit on Sept. 10, 2019, on Veterans Parkway South. Giddens acted evasive and nervous during his exchange with the officer. Giddens also admitted he had marijuana in the vehicle and dumped a cup of marijuana blunts.

During a search of the vehicle, the officer found a large plastic bag filled with 1005.68 grams of crystal methamphetamine on the front passenger seat. A Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office drug investigator was dispatched to the scene and located a stolen pistol, a revolver, two digital scales, a large quantity of plastic baggies and $2,214 cash.

The Moultrie Police Department and Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Kalim is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today