Missouri Amendment 5: Governor Kehoe Touts State Income Tax Elimination Plan Ahead of August Primary

Missouri – As Missouri voters prepare for the August 4, 2026 primary election, Governor Mike Kehoe is leading a high-stakes campaign for Amendment 5. This proposed constitutional amendment aims to phase out Missouri’s individual income tax by modernizing the tax code and expanding sales tax bases. Proponents argue the move is vital for economic competitiveness with neighboring states that have zero income tax, while critics raise concerns about potential shifts in the tax burden.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – July 29, 2026 (STL.News) With the August 4, 2026 primary election fast approaching, Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe has stepped up his statewide tour to champion one of the most consequential tax reform proposals in modern state history: Amendment 5. If approved by voters, this high-profile constitutional ballot measure would set Missouri on a carefully calculated, multi-year path toward the complete elimination of its individual income tax.

The debate surrounding Amendment 5 has dominated political circles, pitting proponents who envision a dynamic, business-friendly economic boom against cautious critics concerned about structural changes to revenue. As taxpayers weigh their options ahead of primary day, understanding the mechanics, strategic timing, and broader national context of the amendment is essential.

The Mechanics of Amendment 5: Revenue Swaps and Triggers

At its core, Amendment 5 asks voters to authorize the phased reduction and ultimate elimination of the state’s individual income tax, which has long served as a primary funding pillar for general state revenues. Because slashing income tax without a replacement would devastate state funding for public education, infrastructure, and core government services, the proposal introduces a structured revenue-neutral framework.

The plan grants lawmakers the constitutional authority to broaden the state’s sales and use tax base by extending it to modern economic sectors, digital services, and consumer transactions that currently escape taxation under a century-old tax code. Proponents frame this as a modernization effort that shifts taxation from labor and productivity (income) to consumption and modern commerce.

Furthermore, the amendment incorporates strict fiscal triggers. Reductions in individual income tax rates cannot occur arbitrarily; they are contingent upon sustained state revenue growth. This safeguard is designed to prevent budget deficits and ensure that state coffers remain balanced as the tax code evolves.

Learning from Regional Neighbors: The Zero-Income-Tax Landscape

A central pillar of Governor Kehoe’s argument for Amendment 5 is regional economic competitiveness. Missouri currently finds itself sandwiched between states that have aggressively dismantled their individual income taxes or never levied them at all, creating a formidable competitive disadvantage in attracting talent, retirees, and corporations.

To the south and west, states like Texas have long enjoyed massive economic momentum fueled by a constitutionally mandated lack of individual income tax. More recently, Tennessee completely phased out its remaining investment income tax (the Hall Tax), solidifying its status as a zero-income-tax destination. Other regional competitors like Florida and Nevada similarly operate without individual income taxes, drawing thousands of skilled workers and businesses away from traditional midwestern states.

Governor Kehoe and other supporters argue that Missouri must take bold action to avoid losing its workforce and economic vitality to these zero-income-tax neighbors. By eliminating the individual income tax, Missouri would instantly position itself as a top-tier destination for remote workers, expanding businesses, and young professionals.

Strategic Ballot Placement and Political Landscape

The decision to place Amendment 5 on the August primary ballot rather than the November general election was a deliberate political strategy. By separating the tax amendment from the crowded and hyper-partisan November slate—which will feature intense battles over federal races and high-profile social issues like abortion rights—supporters hoped the measure would receive focused attention from dedicated primary voters.

The road to the ballot was not without obstacles. Opponents launched significant legal challenges, arguing that the ballot language violated Missouri’s single-subject rule. However, a Cole County judge rejected those challenges, allowing the measure to proceed to a public vote.

The Core Debate: Tax Relief vs. Burden Shift

As voters prepare to cast their ballots, the public debate remains sharply divided along economic philosophies:

Arguments from Supporters: Proponents emphasize that letting individuals keep more of their hard-earned paychecks stimulates local consumer spending. They argue that sales tax modernization captures consumption from tourists, transient workers, and digital platforms that currently contribute little to state upkeep, creating a fairer overall system.

Proponents emphasize that letting individuals keep more of their hard-earned paychecks stimulates local consumer spending. They argue that sales tax modernization captures consumption from tourists, transient workers, and digital platforms that currently contribute little to state upkeep, creating a fairer overall system. Arguments from Opponents: Critics counter that expanding sales taxes creates a regressive tax structure. Because lower- and middle-income households spend a much larger percentage of their income on taxable everyday goods and services, opponents contend that shifting the tax burden away from income and onto consumption disproportionately harms working families.

Conclusion: A Defining Moment for Missouri

Amendment 5 represents a watershed moment for fiscal policy in Missouri. Whether voters embrace Governor Kehoe’s vision of a modern, income-tax-free state or opt for caution on sales tax expansion, the outcome on August 4, 2026, will permanently reshape the state’s economic foundation for decades to come.