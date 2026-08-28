Miss Sheri’s Cafeteria Closing After 54 Years

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – August 28, 2026 (STL.News) Miss Sheri’s Cafeteria, a longtime south St. Louis County restaurant known for traditional cafeteria-style comfort food, is preparing to close after 54 years in business.

A restaurant representative confirmed that Miss Sheri’s will close permanently before the end of September, although it has not yet announced an exact final day.

The restaurant is located at Miss Sheri’s Cafeteria, 5406 Southfield Center, near South Lindbergh Boulevard and Baptist Church Road in south St. Louis County.

For generations of customers, the restaurant has represented a style of dining that has increasingly disappeared from the St. Louis restaurant landscape — guests moving through a cafeteria line and selecting traditional entrées, vegetables, breads and desserts before finding a table.

Miss Sheri’s Cafeteria – A 54-year St. Louis County tradition

Miss Sheri’s built its reputation around familiar American comfort foods rather than changing culinary trends.

The restaurant has served dishes including fried chicken, roast beef, pork cutlets, Salisbury steak, baked and fried fish, chicken fried steak and meatloaf. Traditional sides such as mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, and salads have accompanied the rotating entrée selections.

Desserts, particularly pies and cakes, have also been an important part of the restaurant’s identity.

Current restaurant listings describe Miss Sheri’s as an old-school cafeteria offering home-style meals in a large, straightforward dining room. Customer reviews frequently compare the experience to eating a meal prepared in a grandmother’s kitchen.

That nostalgia appears to be a key reason the restaurant has kept customers for decades.

One recent customer review published in August said the diner had visited Miss Sheri’s for more than 40 years, praising its turkey and dressing, cod, and pies.

The restaurant’s history extends beyond its current Southfield Center location. A Brentwood High School alumni newsletter from 2007, for example, documents a Miss Sheri’s Cafeteria location at 9967 Manchester Road in Warson Woods, where alumni gathered for a class reunion luncheon.

Miss Sheri’s Cafeteria – Customers have weeks left to visit

Unlike restaurant closures that are announced after the doors have already been locked, customers still have an opportunity to visit Miss Sheri’s before it closes.

The restaurant representative said the final day will occur sometime before the end of September.

Miss Sheri’s currently lists daily operating hours of about 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and remains a cash-only operation. Recent customer reviews emphasize that it does not accept credit or debit cards.

News of the closing is bringing longtime customers back for another meal, according to reporting on the announcement. Customers have traveled from around the area to visit before the cafeteria serves its final meals.

For many regulars, the loss goes beyond the menu.

The restaurant’s employees — including cooks, cafeteria-line workers, waitresses and support staff — have become familiar faces for customers who have eaten there for decades. Longtime patrons interviewed following the closing announcement said those relationships are among the things they will miss.

Miss Sheri’s Cafeteria – Another piece of St. Louis restaurant history disappears

The closure ends an unusually long run in an industry where restaurants often struggle to survive even a few years.

A 54-year operating history means Miss Sheri’s has served customers through enormous changes in St. Louis County, including the expansion of national restaurant chains, the growth of fast-casual dining and the gradual disappearance of traditional cafeterias.

Miss Sheri’s largely remained what longtime customers expected it to be: an uncomplicated place to get roast beef, fried chicken, vegetables, potatoes, a piece of pie and a cup of coffee.

For some diners, that consistency was precisely the attraction.

No replacement tenant for the Southfield Center space has been publicly announced in connection with the closing.

Until the restaurant announces its exact final day, customers hoping for one last meal should confirm operating hours before making the trip.