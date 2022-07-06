Minnesota Governor Orders Flags at Half-Staff

Governor Walz Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Memory and Honor of the Victims in Highland Park, Illinois

ST. PAUL, MN – Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the State of Minnesota, immediately until sunset on Saturday, July 9, 2022 in memory and honor of the victims of the senseless act of gun violence carried out on July 4 in Highland Park, Illinois.

“Gun violence has no place in our society – whether it’s Illinois or Minneapolis ,” said Governor Walz. “Our hearts are heavy. We will continue to push for change until everyone is safe at school, in a parade , at the mall, or in the grocery store. Our hearts are heavy. Minnesota stands with the victims and their families and against these senseless acts of violence.”

“We cannot and will not accept this, and we will not stop fighting for progress,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “What should have been a fun day spent with family and community became a day of immense mourning. My heart goes out to all those who lost a loved one yesterday.”

The President of the United States of America has lowered United States flags at all public buildings, grounds, and military posts of the Federal Government until sunset on Saturday, July 9, 2022

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.