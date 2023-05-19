Millwoods Sports Bar Expands to Maryland Heights

Millwoods Sports Bar and Grill expands its operations to Maryland Heights, MO, taking over the location previously known as Dorsett Inn.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review announced that Maryland Heights, Missouri.

The location has previously been known as Dorsett Inn, Johnny’s Place, and most recently, Jimmy’s Place.

Millwoods Sports Bar and Grill has been in business serving the Wentzville community since 2016, and the owner, Tony Miller, has been in the bar business for more than 30 years.

He has partnered with the Wentzville location manager, Keeley Walker, to run the operations in Maryland Heights. Walker has been in the bar business for more than 20 years.

After two failed restaurants, this location has finally found a solid team with significant experience to operate a thriving bar and grill.

They will serve the same menu as the Wentzville location but will make changes to the new location, such as:

40 Televisions

Daily Specials

Lunch Buffet

Craft Beers

Karaoke

Xtreme Bar Bingo

Pool Tables

Dart Boards

Golden Tee

The opening date is unknown, but the owners are hoping for mid-June 2023. We will keep you posted when they open.

Millwoods two locations are as follows:

1826 West Pearce Blvd

Wentzville, MO 63386

Phone: 636-332-0556

12068 Dorsett Rd

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Phone: 314-739-5646