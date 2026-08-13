Microvast Faces Securities Class Action Over Margins

HOUSTON, TX – August 13, 2026 (STL.News) Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) is facing a federal securities class action alleging the battery technology company and certain executives made materially false or misleading statements concerning its expected profit margins, business conditions, and the timing of an expansion at its manufacturing operations in Huzhou, China.

The lawsuit, Graham v. Microvast Holdings, Inc. et al., was filed July 21, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. The case is No. 4:26-cv-05804 and covers investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Microvast securities between April 1, 2025 and March 16, 2026, inclusive.

Investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff have until September 21, 2026 to file a motion with the court.

The lawsuit remains in its early stages. Its claims are allegations, and the filing of a complaint does not establish that Microvast or any individual defendant committed securities fraud or violated federal securities laws.

Lawsuit Targets Microvast Statements

The complaint alleges that Microvast and certain company officials made materially false or misleading statements or failed to disclose material information concerning the company’s business, operations, and prospects during the class period.

A central issue is Microvast’s ability to achieve previously discussed gross-margin targets.

The plaintiff alleges that inventory management problems and delays in customers’ commercial vehicle rollouts affected Microvast’s ability to achieve its expected margins. The litigation also challenges representations concerning the company’s ability to complete its Huzhou Phase 3.2 expansion by the end of 2025.

According to the complaint, the plaintiff contends that these circumstances made certain public statements concerning Microvast’s outlook materially false or misleading.

Microvast and the other defendants will have an opportunity to challenge those allegations as the case proceeds.

MVST Shares Fell 34.2%

One of the most significant events in the alleged disclosure timeline came in March 2026.

Microvast reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2025, on March 16. The results revealed a sharp deterioration in fourth-quarter gross margin and included impairment charges involving specialized energy-storage-system components.

According to litigation notices, Microvast reported fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $96.5 million, while gross margin fell to approximately 1%, compared with roughly 36% in the comparable quarter a year earlier.

The following trading day, March 17, 2026, Microvast shares dropped $0.79, or 34.2%, closing at $1.52 per share.

That decline is a significant component of the plaintiff’s case because securities plaintiffs generally must connect alleged corrective disclosures to investor losses.

A large stock decline alone, however, does not establish securities fraud. Share prices can fall for many reasons, and the plaintiff must ultimately establish the legal elements required under federal securities law.

Huzhou Expansion Included in Allegations

Microvast develops battery technologies for commercial vehicles and energy-storage applications. Its manufacturing capacity and ability to expand production are therefore important considerations for investors evaluating the company.

The complaint specifically addresses the company’s Huzhou Phase 3.2 expansion.

According to summaries of the allegations, Microvast had discussed plans involving production from the expansion by the end of 2025. The plaintiff alleges that the company overstated its ability to complete the expansion within that timeframe.

The lawsuit, therefore, extends beyond one disappointing quarterly earnings report. It concerns statements made during an approximately one-year class period involving margins, operational performance, and manufacturing capacity.

Those allegations have not been adjudicated.

Federal Lawsuit Names Company Executives

The case is captioned Leah Graham v. Microvast Holdings, Inc. and was filed in the Southern District of Texas.

Court and litigation records identify Microvast and certain company officials as defendants.

The lawsuit alleges violations of federal securities laws, including provisions commonly used in securities fraud actions involving alleged material misrepresentations or omissions.

Under federal securities law, plaintiffs generally must prove considerably more than a stock-price decline. Depending on the particular claim, issues can include whether a statement or omission was material, whether the required state of mind existed, whether investors relied on the alleged misrepresentation, and whether the alleged conduct caused an economic loss.

Those questions will be addressed through the litigation unless the case is dismissed, settled, or otherwise resolved.

September 21 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Investors who acquired Microvast securities during the April 1, 2025 through March 16, 2026 class period have until September 21 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

The deadline has prompted numerous securities litigation firms to issue shareholder notices.

A lead plaintiff generally represents the interests of the proposed investor class and works with counsel in directing the litigation.

Importantly, an investor generally does not have to become lead plaintiff to potentially participate in a recovery if a class is eventually certified and the investor otherwise qualifies. Multiple firms publicizing the litigation have specifically emphasized that distinction.

The federal court determines who will serve as lead plaintiff and ultimately addresses the appointment of lead counsel.

Law Firms Involved in Microvast Investor Outreach

Numerous securities and shareholder-rights firms have issued notices concerning the Microvast case, announced investigations or solicited investors who may have suffered losses.

The distinction is important: a firm advertising the Microvast lawsuit is not necessarily counsel of record in the federal case or court-appointed class counsel.

Public notices reviewed in connection with the case identify firms including:

Pomerantz LLP

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP / SueWallSt

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

Robbins LLP

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

The Gross Law Firm

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Kirby McInerney LLP

Holzer & Holzer, LLC

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

Recent notices confirm that Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer is also alerting investors to the pending action and September 21 deadline. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check maintains a case page that identifies the Southern District of Texas action, class period, and deadline.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman likewise states that a class action has already been filed and that investors have until September 21 to request appointment as lead plaintiff.

The Gross Law Firm has issued repeated deadline notices concerning the litigation.

This list represents firms identified through publicly available case pages and investor notices reviewed as of August 13, 2026. Other firms may also investigate claims or issue shareholder notices before the September deadline.

Investors should distinguish among the attorneys who filed or appear in the underlying federal action, firms seeking potential participation in the litigation, and firms independently advertising to prospective class members.

This Is a Filed Lawsuit, Not Just an Investigation

Another important distinction is that the Microvast matter has moved beyond the investigation stage.

The federal securities class action was filed July 21, 2026. Case information identifies the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, case No. 4:26-cv-05804, and a proposed class period beginning April 1, 2025, and ending March 16, 2026.

That means investors encountering advertisements stating that a law firm is “investigating” Microvast should understand that an underlying securities class action is already pending.

Whether that lawsuit ultimately succeeds is a separate question.

Microvast Has Faced Separate Securities Litigation

Microvast has also been involved in an earlier securities class action, but investors should not confuse that litigation with the newly filed Graham case.

Records identify a separate Microvast securities case filed in December 2023, with an earlier class period. That litigation arose from different allegations and events.

The newer case filed in July 2026 covers the period from April 1, 2025 through March 16, 2026 and focuses on allegations involving margins, inventory issues, customer rollout delays and the Huzhou Phase 3.2 expansion.

Litigation records separately identify the December 2023 and July 2026 Microvast cases, underscoring that they are distinct proceedings.

What Happens Next

The next major date for investors is September 21.

Investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff must move the court by that deadline. If multiple investors or investor groups apply, the court will determine which applicant is most appropriate to represent the proposed class under federal securities law.

The defendants may challenge the complaint through motions to dismiss. Such motions are common in securities litigation and can test whether the complaint contains sufficiently particularized allegations to proceed.

If the case survives preliminary challenges, it could move into discovery, potentially involving company records, internal communications, financial information, depositions and expert testimony.

The court may later be asked to determine whether the proposed investor class should be certified.

The case could also be settled, dismissed or otherwise resolved without a trial.

At this stage, investors should not assume any particular outcome.

What the Case Means for MVST Investors

The Microvast litigation illustrates why the distinction between a disappointing corporate result and actionable securities fraud is important.

Companies regularly miss forecasts, encounter production delays, or experience margin pressure without violating securities laws.

For the plaintiff to prevail, the case must ultimately establish the elements required for the asserted securities claims. Microvast and the individual defendants are entitled to contest the allegations, challenge the plaintiff’s evidence, and present their defenses.

The March 17 stock decline nevertheless makes the case noteworthy for MVST shareholders.

A 34.2% one-day decline represents a substantial loss of market value and provides the lawsuit with a clearly identifiable market event around which the plaintiff is attempting to establish investor damages.

The litigation will now test whether that loss can legally be connected to alleged prior misrepresentations or omissions.

Investors Have Options

Shareholders seeing repeated advertisements from securities law firms should understand that they are not required to contact every firm publicizing the lawsuit.

The September 21 deadline primarily concerns investors who want to ask the court to appoint them as lead plaintiff.

According to multiple law-firm notices, an investor does not need to seek lead-plaintiff status to potentially share in a future recovery if the case ultimately produces one and the investor qualifies as a member of the class.

There is also no guarantee of a recovery.

No settlement has been announced, no damages award has been entered, and the allegations against Microvast have not been proven.

Microvast Case Remains in Early Stages

For now, several key facts are established: a federal securities class action has been filed against Microvast and certain company officials; the proposed class period runs from April 1, 2025 through March 16, 2026; the action is pending in the Southern District of Texas; and investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff face a September 21, 2026 deadline.

The underlying allegations center on Microvast’s margin expectations, operational issues, and the timing of its Huzhou manufacturing expansion.

The company’s March 2026 financial disclosure and subsequent 34.2% decline in MVST shares provide the principal market event highlighted by firms publicizing the litigation.

What remains unresolved is the central legal question: whether Microvast or the individual defendants violated federal securities laws.

That determination will depend on the evidence, legal arguments, and future rulings in the federal case.

Disclosure: This article is for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, investment, or financial advice. The claims described above are allegations that have not been proven in court. The filing of a lawsuit does not establish liability, and no recovery for investors is guaranteed.