Maryland Lottery – 62nd $50,000 Maryland Winner

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) As Maryland Lottery‘s the Powerball jackpot hits the $441 million mark for tonight’s drawing, players who keep hoping to stop its roll are piling up big prizes. The Monday night drawing created our 62nd $50,000 third-tier winner in 2021 and 19,386 total winners in Maryland.

If you bought a ticket for the Dec. 27 drawing from Wine World in Abingdon, you could be our newest $50,000 winner. The winning numbers to match were 36, 38, 45, 62 and 64; the Powerball was 19.

Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. They get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins).

This is the third time in 2021 that the Powerball jackpot has reached the $400 million mark.

It was last hit in the Oct. 4 drawing, when a single ticket in California won a massive $699.8 million grand prize. Tonight’s drawing will be the 37th draw in the jackpot run.