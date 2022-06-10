Maryland Governor to Attend MML Summer Conference

Governor Hogan to Deliver Keynote at MML Summer Conference, Hold Six Days of Events on Eastern Shore

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Beginning Friday, June 10, Governor Larry Hogan will hold six days of events on the Eastern Shore, heralding the advancement and completion of critical projects that have been priorities throughout his administration.

The governor’s tour begins Friday morning in Cambridge (Dorchester County) to celebrate milestones in the ongoing revitalization of the city. He will highlight three redevelopment projects that have received more than $20 million administered by the State of Maryland and make announcements related to future local and statewide economic development initiatives. The governor will be joined by Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt and Acting Cambridge Mayor Lajan Cephus.

These six days of events will take place in five separate counties, and will be capped off by the governor delivering the keynote address at his final Maryland Municipal League (MML) Summer Conference during his time in office.

Additional public schedules and advisories will be issued as the tour progresses.

Governor Hogan’s Eastern Shore Tour

Friday, June 10, 2022

10:00 AM: Governor Hogan to cut ribbon for the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s new Eastern Shore office at the revitalized Phillips Packing House.

411 Dorchester Ave.

Cambridge, MD 21613

11:00 AM: Governor Hogan to participate in demolition marking the start of the redevelopment of the waterfront to create Cambridge Harbor, which will feature expansive redevelopment including commercial, residential and open green space across 35 acres when completed.

200 Byrn St.

Cambridge, MD 21613

Adjacent to Governor’s Hall building

12:00 PM: Governor Hogan to break ground for the Mace’s Lane Community Center, which will bring new life to a blighted historic school building that has sat vacant for more than a decade.

1101 Maces Ln.

Cambridge, MD 21613

On Saturday, June 11, 2022, Governor Hogan will hold events in Wicomico County, including a ribbon cutting for a new animal health laboratory facility for the Maryland Department of Agriculture.

On Sunday, June 12, 2022, Governor Hogan will join Delaware Governor John Carney in Dewey Beach, Delaware, to honor their friendly crab cake wager following the University of Maryland Terrapins win over the University of Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens in the first round of the 2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament. After that, Governor Hogan will attend the 15th annual OC Air Show in Ocean City.

On Monday, June 13, 2022, Governor Hogan will hold events in Worcester County and visit the MML Summer Conference Exhibit Expo.

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Governor Hogan will hold events in Somerset County and deliver the closing session general keynote address at the MML Summer Conference.

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Governor Hogan will hold events in Talbot County.