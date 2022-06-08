Maryland Governor on Justice Brett Kavanugh Residence

Governor Hogan Statement on Incident Near Residence of Justice Brett Kavanugh

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement:

“Early this morning, I was briefed on an incident that occurred near the residence of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and his family. I want to thank the US Marshals Service and Montgomery County Police for acting quickly to apprehend the suspect and prevent him from causing any harm. Maryland State Police and the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center are providing assistance with the investigation.

“The heightened security at the homes of the justices began after a request Governor Youngkin and I made to Attorney General Garland last month. We will continue to partner with both federal and local law enforcement officials to help ensure these residential areas are secure.

“I call on leaders in both parties in Washington to strongly condemn these actions in no uncertain terms. It is vital to our constitutional system that the justices be able to carry out their duties without fear of violence against them and their families.”