Local man Levy Smith IV sentenced to prison for distributing opioids on behalf of interstate drug ring

(STL.News) – Another member of the Atlanta-to-Dayton drug trafficking organization known as

“Diamond Cut” that is responsible for distributing large quantities of fentanyl and heroin in the Dayton area was sentenced in U.S. District Court today for selling opioids.

Levy Smith IV, 36, of Dayton, was sentenced to 72 months in prison. He is currently in custody and was sentenced via video conference from prison.

According to his plea agreement, on May 28, 2019, Smith sold 83 grams of fentanyl for $6,000 in cash.

In February 2019, investigators received information about the Diamond Cut drug organization distributing drugs from the Saint Clair Lofts located on South Saint Clair Street in Dayton. The co-conspirators were allegedly keeping large amounts of fentanyl, heroin and several firearms in an abandoned green Ford sedan in the parking lot behind the Lofts.

The co-conspirators allegedly moved their drug operations from the Saint Clair Lofts to North Upland Avenue in March 2019.

Drug stash houses were also maintained on Homesite Drive in Harrison Township and Kipling Drive and Belmont Park North in Dayton.

Others charged in this case include: James Easterling and Benjamin G. Vaughn. Easterling, who admitted to selling 112 grams of fentanyl and heroin in Montgomery County in exchange for several thousand dollars in cash, was sentenced last month to 60 months in prison.

Vaughn was sentenced in March 2020 to 60 months in prison.

Vaughn was a defendant in a 2008 drug trafficking case prosecuted by this office and involving several other individuals. In that case, Vaughn was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison.

In 2018, three other Diamond Cut associates were sentenced in federal court in Dayton for drug and gun crimes. Clarence Winn, Jr. – a Dayton rap artist known as “Chaos” – was sentenced to 108 months in prison. His relative, Larry Winn, was sentenced to 60 months in prison. Darrius J. Reynolds was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Another five alleged Diamond Cut members were prosecuted federally after a 2012 arrest. They included: Brandon Lee “Ace” Smith, Quinton “Big Mike” Clemons, Leo “Butter” Boykins, Quinten “Q” Robinson and Marcus “Roscoe” Ross.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE