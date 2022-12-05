Liz Truss to stand as MP at next general election despite chaotic time in Number 10



Ms Truss, who has represented the South West Norfolk constituency since 2010, spent just 44 days as Prime Minister this year, making her the shortest-serving premier in UK history.But a spokesperson for Ms Truss has confirmed she plans to run again as a member of parliament.They told The Sun: “I’m happy to confirm that Liz will be seeking re-election at the next general election.”

Read MoreThe news comes after a string of Tory MPs announced they will not be standing again, as the Conservative party struggles to recover from a slump in the polls.Former health secretary Sajid Javid announced on Friday he will not run as an MP in the next election, which will be no later than January 2025.He joined senior Tories including Chloe Smith, William Wragg and rising star Dehenna Davison, who have also said they are stepping down.Ms Truss, 47, became Prime Minister on September 6 after winning a Tory leadership contest, but eventually stood down on October 20 after facing a major backlash to her controversial economic policies.Announced by then-Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on September 23 in his so-called ‘mini budget’, the fiscal shake-up comprised the biggest raft of tax cuts for a half a century, and more than £70 billion of increased borrowing.Just seven weeks into her tenure, Ms Truss eventually announced she was resigning as Prime Minister, amid mounting pressure from within her own party, and loss of confidence in her leadership.Ms Truss’s predecessor Boris Johnson has also confirmed he plans to run again, to defend his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency seat.