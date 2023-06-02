Knodell – Nickelson Elevated to Full Status Directors

Missouri Governor Pason elevates acting directory Knodell and Nickelson to full-status directors.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Yesterday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that he is elevating Department of Social Services (DSS) Acting Director Robert Knodell and Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Acting Director Paula Nickelson to full status Directors of their respective Departments. Their appointments will become effective tomorrow, June 2, 2023.

“We have greatly enjoyed having Acting Directors Knodell’s and Nickelson’s perspectives in our Cabinet and have been extremely impressed with their leadership at DSS and DHSS,” Governor Parson said. “They have accomplished a lot for the state of Missouri. From improving customer service to helping bring an end to a pandemic, they work hard for the people of Missouri, and we’re excited to announce them as full-status Directors. We have much left to accomplish for Missourians, but with both of them in our Cabinet and on our team, we know we can get it done.”

DSS Director Robert Knodell

Knodell has served as DSS Acting Director since October 17, 2021. Since assuming leadership at DSS, Knodell has focused on improving workforce compensation, enhancing employee recruitment and retention strategies, and reducing staff turnover rates. In addition, working with Governor Parson and the General Assembly, he has helped secure pay increases for all DSS team members and shift differential pay increases for the evening and overnight congregate care staff.

Additionally, Knodell has successfully worked to accelerate new technology projects to replace and upgrade antiquated systems to more efficiently manage workloads and to better serve the more than 2 million Missourians who utilize DSS programs. He has also focused on improving customer service and stakeholder relationships with partners and advocates.

Previously, Knodell was a member of Governor Parson’s senior staff, serving as Deputy Chief of Staff, a position he held from June 2018 to October 2021. Knodell also served briefly, from April 2021 to September 2021, as the Acting Director of DHSS to provide stability within the Department until a permanent replacement could be found.

During his time in the Governor’s Office, Knodell played a key role in implementing Governor Parson’s policy priorities across all Executive Branch agencies. Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he served as the Governor’s Office designee who oversaw much of the state’s response efforts and vaccine rollout.

DHSS Director Paula Nickelson

Governor Parson named Nickelson as DHSS Acting Director on March 1, 2022. Since then, Nickelson has been planning for and executing workforce enhancements for both the department and partners in local public health and health care throughout the state. She has focused on the adoption of a new model for public health in Missouri, which describes foundational programs and capabilities that must be available to every Missouri resident and in every community to assure the best opportunity for health. Nickelson has been working to modernize systems to provide more efficient services to Missourians.

Additionally, Nickelson is prioritizing some of the top issues affecting Missourians, such as maternal mortality and opioid misuse, by ensuring that policy and programmatic recommendations are being pursued and implemented.

Nickelson, a Missouri native, has served within DHSS for more than 23 years and has a distinguished career in public health and health care management. She has been a leader in several program areas, including maternal-child health, chronic disease prevention, and emergency preparedness and response.

Nickelson was also involved in the state’s H1N1 response and planning efforts following the 9/11 attacks. She was instrumental in a number of COVID-19 response efforts. She helped establish the state’s first Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) warehouse, led an interagency team that implemented the “box it in” COVID mitigation strategy for long-term care facilities, oversaw the state’s antigen testing program and led the implementation of the state’s decontamination system for N95 masks for health care workers when resources were still scarce.

Nickelson also developed strategies to establish state-funded monoclonal antibody infusion sites and was part of the team responsible for providing healthcare staffing support to healthcare facilities and serving federal medical assistance teams for state healthcare augmentation.