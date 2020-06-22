Josh Sanders and two other Members of a South Dakota Drug Ring Sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that three people convicted of Distribution of a Controlled Substance were recently sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken.

Josh Sanders, age 48, of Rapid City, South Dakota, was sentenced to a total of 12 ½ years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Gregory Murphy, age 45, of Rapid City was sentenced to a total of 10 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. And Cathy Jacques, age 36, of Box Elder, South Dakota, was sentenced to a total of 10 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. All are required to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

From approximately November 2018 through April 2019, the defendants obtained and transported methamphetamine between Nevada and South Dakota, with the purpose of distributing the methamphetamine in Western South Dakota. Sanders was often the source of the methamphetamine and would supply Jacques and Murphy with methamphetamine for further distribution. In April 2019, the trio were stopped by the South Dakota Highway Patrol as part of an ongoing investigation into their drug trafficking activities. During the search of the defendants’ vehicle, troopers located approximately three pounds of methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET), Drug Enforcement Agency, and South Dakota Highway Patrol. UNET is comprised of law enforcement from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and the South Dakota National Guard. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gina S. Nelson prosecuted the case.

Sanders, Murphy, and Jacques were immediately returned to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

