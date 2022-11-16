Italy PM: It 'changes very little' if Poland blast was not due to Russia

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks during a session of the upper house of parliament ahead of a confidence vote for the new government, in Rome, Italy, October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

ROME (Reuters) – Italy believes it does not make much difference if the missile that caused a deadly explosion in Poland was not Russian, because Moscow is still to blame for attacking infrastructure in Ukraine, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters at the G20 summit in Bali, Meloni said she spoke to Polish Prime Minister Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. “The possibility that the missile falling on Poland was not a Russian missile but a Ukrainian one changes very little,” she said.