ICE Raid at Memphis Nightclub Leads to 121 Arrests

MEMPHIS, TN – September 7, 2026 (STL.News) A large-scale immigration enforcement operation at a Memphis nightclub resulted in 121 arrests after federal and state authorities descended on El Corralón as part of an operation that began with an investigation involving suspected illegal gambling and drug activity.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement‘s New Orleans field office arrested 121 people during the August 30 multiagency operation, dubbed Operation Corral Light.

The raid has since become one of the most significant immigration enforcement actions in Memphis this year. It has generated sharply different accounts from federal authorities and immigration advocates about the people detained and the scope of the enforcement action.

DHS characterized the operation as a targeted enforcement effort involving federal and state warrants and said those arrested were unlawfully present in the United States. The agency highlighted several detainees who it said had criminal histories involving offenses ranging from drug possession and assault to domestic violence and child endangerment.

However, DHS publicly provided detailed criminal histories for only five of the 121 people arrested. Subsequent local reporting also found that several people detained during the operation were later released after demonstrating legal status, adding another layer of scrutiny to the mass enforcement action.

Operation Corral Light targets Memphis nightclub.

Federal and state agents converged on El Corralón, a nightclub and restaurant on Macon Road in Memphis, during the early morning hours of August 30.

According to DHS, ICE New Orleans conducted the operation with other federal and state law enforcement agencies while authorities executed warrants.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had been investigating suspected illegal gambling machines and narcotics activity connected to the establishment, according to local and national reporting.

What began as a criminal investigation ultimately developed into a major immigration enforcement operation.

Agents detained patrons and employees as authorities searched the establishment. Images released by DHS showed numerous people restrained with zip ties as agents conducted the operation.

DHS subsequently announced that ICE had arrested 121 people whom the department described as unlawfully present in the United States.

The scale of the arrests immediately attracted national attention and concern among immigrant advocacy organizations in Memphis.

DHS identifies five detainees with criminal histories

DHS emphasized the criminal histories of several people taken into custody during Operation Corral Light.

Among the individuals specifically identified by the department was Ricardo N. Rodriguez Arteaga, a Honduran national whom DHS said had a larceny conviction and an arrest related to prostitution.

DHS also identified Sergio Vieyra Torres, a Mexican national whose criminal history, according to the department, included arrests for child endangerment and driving under the influence.

Maryari Pamela Lopez Urivina, a Honduran national, was identified by DHS as having an arrest for aggravated assault.

Another Honduran national, Jeronima Giron Cisneros, was reported by DHS to have an arrest for domestic violence.

The fifth person specifically identified by the agency was Miguel Galeas Rodriguez, also from Honduras, whom DHS said had a conviction for cocaine possession.

The criminal histories described above are based on information DHS released. An arrest does not by itself establish guilt, and individuals accused of crimes are presumed innocent unless convicted in court.

Importantly, DHS did not publish comparable individual criminal histories for the remaining 116 people arrested during the operation.

That distinction is significant because descriptions of Operation Corral Light should not suggest that all 121 detainees had been convicted of, or previously arrested for, the types of crimes highlighted in the federal government’s announcement.

DHS defends major enforcement operation

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin defended the operation and linked it to the Trump administration’s broader immigration and public-safety policies.

Mullin said the administration considers the arrest and removal of immigrants who are unlawfully in the country and who have criminal histories an important component of its crime-reduction strategy.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations New Orleans Acting Field Office Director Scott Ladwig also characterized the raid as part of the administration’s criminal and immigration enforcement priorities.

Federal officials maintain that ICE will continue identifying and arresting individuals who are unlawfully present in the United States, with particular attention placed on people authorities consider public-safety threats.

Operation Corral Light demonstrates how those immigration efforts can intersect with criminal investigations conducted by state and federal agencies.

Some detainees reportedly released.

The aftermath of the Memphis raid has complicated the initial picture presented by federal authorities.

Memphis-area immigrant advocacy organization Vecindarios 901 said several people detained were later released after producing documentation establishing legal status.

NewsChannel 5 reported that volunteers traveled to retrieve some of those released after authorities transported them away from the nightclub.

Action News 5 similarly reported that some people were released at the scene after demonstrating legal status, while advocates alleged that others were transported before authorities reviewed their documentation.

Publicly available federal information has not fully detailed the exact number of people initially detained, subsequently released, transferred to immigration custody, or remaining detained.

The reports of releases are nevertheless important because DHS’ September 1 announcement described the operation as resulting in the arrests of 121 people unlawfully present in the country.

Advocates have therefore sought additional information about how authorities determined the immigration status of the people detained and why some people who reportedly possessed legal documentation were transported from the scene before later being released.

Questions raised over original search warrants

Another issue surrounding Operation Corral Light involves how an investigation into alleged gambling and narcotics activity developed into a mass immigration operation.

Local reporting indicates the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was investigating alleged illegal gambling machines and suspected drug activity at El Corralón.

The New York Times reported that the investigation had developed before the raid and that authorities were seeking the establishment’s owner while ICE assisted with the operation.

Immigration attorneys and civil-rights advocates have questioned whether the authority granted under the warrants connected with the criminal investigation extended to the widespread detention of patrons and employees for immigration questioning.

Those concerns do not, by themselves, establish that the ICE arrests were unlawful. They do, however, raise legal questions likely to remain part of the public debate surrounding the operation.

Federal immigration officers possess separate authority under federal immigration law, and the legality of individual detentions can depend on the facts and circumstances surrounding each encounter.

Memphis police had a limited role.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young said the Memphis Police Department did not help plan the immigration enforcement action.

According to local reporting, Memphis police were present for traffic and crowd-control responsibilities but were not involved in making the immigration arrests.

Young described the situation as unsettling as community organizations sought information about those detained.

The distinction matters because Operation Corral Light was primarily a federal and state operation, not an immigration raid organized by the Memphis city government or Memphis Police Department.

The operation comes amid broader federal law enforcement efforts in Memphis targeting violent crime, drugs and immigration violations.

Families and community organizations respond.

The raid also produced immediate consequences for families whose relatives were detained.

WKNO reported that community organizations began helping families locate detainees and provide food and other assistance following the operation.

Vecindarios 901 reported identifying most of the 121 people involved in the enforcement action as it worked to determine where detainees had been transported.

Some detainees were reportedly transferred outside Memphis, complicating efforts by relatives and advocates to locate them.

The organization said by September 4 that it had individually identified all but eight of the 121 people associated with the raid.

Accounts from witnesses described a chaotic scene as patrons and employees were restrained, questioned about their immigration status, and moved from the establishment.

The raid reflects expanding immigration enforcement.

Operation Corral Light is significant beyond Memphis because it illustrates the Trump administration’s aggressive approach to immigration enforcement.

Rather than limiting enforcement activity to individuals already being sought under immigration warrants, ICE has increasingly participated in broader law enforcement operations where immigration violations may be discovered during criminal investigations.

The Memphis raid illustrates the potential scale of that approach.

A state investigation involving suspected gambling and narcotics activity ultimately resulted in more than 120 immigration arrests in a matter of hours.

Supporters of expanded immigration enforcement argue that federal authorities have a responsibility to enforce existing immigration laws whenever officers encounter people who are unlawfully in the country.

Critics contend that broad enforcement actions can sweep up people who are not targets of the underlying criminal investigation and can create constitutional and due-process concerns.

Reports that some people detained at El Corralón were later released after establishing legal status are likely to intensify that debate.

What remains unanswered

Several significant questions surrounding Operation Corral Light remain unresolved.

Federal officials have publicly detailed the criminal histories of five of the 121 people ICE said it arrested, but comparable information has not been released about the other detainees.

It also remains important to distinguish immigration violations from unrelated criminal offenses.

Being unlawfully present in the United States does not mean an individual has committed violent, drug-related, or other crimes. Likewise, an arrest in a person’s criminal history does not necessarily mean that person was convicted.

Further information could emerge regarding the original criminal investigation into El Corralón, the warrants executed during the operation, the immigration status of individual detainees, and whether additional criminal charges will result from the investigation.

For now, the verified record establishes that ICE says it arrested 121 people during Operation Corral Light at El Corralón in Memphis on August 30, making it one of the largest immigration enforcement operations in the city in recent memory.

The federal government is portraying the operation as an important immigration and public-safety enforcement action.

At the same time, reports that some detainees were later released after demonstrating legal status, combined with questions about the scope of the original warrants, ensure the operation will receive scrutiny well beyond the initial arrest count.

Operation Corral Light therefore represents two intertwined stories: a major federal immigration enforcement action and an emerging legal and political debate over how that enforcement was conducted.

You can also view this news article at USPress.News.

Sources: U.S. Department of Homeland Security; U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; NewsChannel 5; Action News 5; WKNO/NPR; The New York Times.

Editor’s note: Criminal histories and immigration-status descriptions attributed to federal authorities in this report are allegations or government representations unless a conviction is specifically identified. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, and individuals accused of criminal offenses are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.