How The Bitcoin Whales Are Managing Losses During Turbulent Market Conditions – Coinpedia Fintech News

Despite the sad state of the investors at the moment, Bitcoin appears to be headed for a recovery. Since dropping from the $22,000 mark in September, the price has stayed around the $19K mark, unable to recover. Many people think that Bitcoin’s continued range-bound movement is an indication of, at minimum, a brief uptrend.

The adverse fluctuation of Bitcoin’s price can be attributed to a number of elements that also coincide with the present global financial crisis.

In order to pinpoint the market bottoms, investors can follow the movements of Bitcoin whales as they trade on derivatives exchanges.

According to an analyst at CryptoQuant, whales in the Bitcoin (BTC) market are using a predictable pattern of trading to safeguard their assets during capitulation events, which are a great measure of the market bottom.

The verified pseudonymous analyst ‘ETH whale hunter” wrote in a ‘Quicktake’ on the crypto market analytics platform that whales and funds frequently send BTC to derivatives exchanges to set or cover long positions during capitalization events.

Variations in Bitcoin’s Price: A Snapshot

The bottom of the market may be shown by following these whales. The expert cites monitoring the mean inflow and outflow of Bitcoin exchanges as “a credible long-term bottom indicator.” In this case, an inflow of more than 2.5 BTC and an outflow of more than 10 BTC are the relevant thresholds to keep an eye on. These prices are the local bottoms for Bitcoin.

On the other hand, he advised investors to dollar cost average (DCA) into the market and suggested that traders employ on-chain indicators like Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL), Puell Multiple, Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV), and BTC Hashrate.

BTC Whale Activity To Intensify

The market for BTC is experiencing more whale activity of late. In light of the rising whale activity in the market, the pattern for reducing whale loss has been discovered. It has been reported that whale investors are responsible for the sharp decline in BTC’s exchange reserves, which have reached just 8.7% of the total quantity in circulation.

As an analogy, a recent study exposed a single whale who invested over $500 million into Bitcoin (BTC) purchases between September and December, ultimately accumulating over 5,000 BTC.

Many potential investors are on the sidelines because they know inflation won’t be easing off any time soon and they don’t want to be caught “holding the bag”.