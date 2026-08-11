(STL.News) Did you know that approximately 39.5 million Americans seek medical care for personal injuries each year? That equals about 126 injury-related cases per 1,000 people.

Car accidents, slip-and-fall incidents, medical malpractice, defective products, workplace accidents, and unsafe property conditions are some of the common sources of personal injury claims.

Naturally, people would focus on medical care and recovery after such accidents. And talking to insurance companies takes precedence for compensation that could remedy any injuries and damages. But it is also important to be aware of the legal deadline for filing a personal injury claim, as a person may not be able to seek compensation if they miss that deadline.

So how long do you have to file a personal injury claim? Let’s find out how personal injury claim deadlines work and what factors can affect the time you have to file.

How State Deadlines Vary

No federal statute governs personal injury filing deadlines. Each state sets its own rules, and the variation is pretty significant. Kentucky, Louisiana, and Tennessee impose one-year deadlines, among the shortest in the country.

Maine and North Dakota allow six years, which is a lot longer. Deadlines in most states are around two to three years. This duration may still be too much for some individuals recovering from serious injuries, trying to juggle medical care at the same time.

Louisiana updated its rule in 2024, moving its deadline from one year to two years under HB 315 (Act 423) for personal injury claims that take place on or after July 1, 2024. Laws shift, and the applicable deadline depends on when and where the injury occurred, not just the state’s general reputation.

The deadline also applies to filing a lawsuit, not just opening an insurance claim. A person can be in active settlement negotiations with an insurer for months, watching the statute of limitations expire, and lose the legal right to sue even though the claim was never formally resolved.

However, Shreveport personal injury lawyer Jacqueline A. Scott and the team at Jacqueline A. Scott & Associates note that insurance companies can be difficult to deal with. Claims adjusters have one goal: to protect the insurance company’s bottom line, and often offer initial settlements that don’t come close to compensating accident victims for their financial loss and physical pain and suffering.

So for this case, it’s a good move to consult a legal professional who can help with the insurance process so you get the maximum compensation you deserve.

When the Clock Starts

The default idea is that the statute of limitations starts on the day of the injury, or to be more precise, that’s when the clock starts ticking. In the case of a car crash, slip and fall, or workplace incident, the date is usually easy to figure out.

Most states use the discovery rule for injuries that don’t seem apparent at the moment they happen. This rule means that the statute of limitations begins when the injury has been discovered. Also, when the injury has been connected to what caused it.

For instance, when a worker later develops a lung disease after a decade-long exposure to workplace chemicals, the two-year count does not begin from the first day on the job. Usually the timeline begins when a diagnosis links the condition to that exposure.

The burden is largely on the injured person to show when the discovery happened, which is why medical records from the beginning are important, even before any lawsuit is filed.

Government Entities: A Shorter, Stricter Deadline

When a government agency, municipality, or public employee causes the injury, the timeline becomes shorter. California, for example, requires a notice of claim within six months before a lawsuit against a government entity can even be lodged.

New York asks for a Notice of Claim within 90 days under General Municipal Law § 50-e, and Texas requires notice to a government entity within six months under the Texas Tort Claims Act.

These notice requirements sit apart from the real statute of limitations, and they don’t really get the same tolling wiggle room you might see in private claims.

An injury caused by a city vehicle, a problematic public sidewalk, or a school district employee can all trigger these shorter clocks. Paying attention is important because if you miss them, the case will end without you being able to do anything about it.

When the Deadline Can Be Extended

A few well-known legal doctrines can pause, or “toll,” that deadline, but only when certain facts show up. For minor plaintiffs, if the injured person was under 18 at the time of the injury, most states end up pausing the clock until the minor reaches adulthood, so a child hurt at age 10 in a two-year statute state might still be able to file by age 20.

Mental incapacity: if someone is rendered legally unable to act because of the injuries or another condition, the deadline may be tolled until capacity returns or until a guardian is appointed.

Defendant fraud or concealment: if the defendant tries to hide what they did, courts can let the time period start running from when the fraud is discovered, rather than from the first day of the injury.

Defendant’s absence from the state pauses the statute for the time period the defendant was outside the jurisdiction and couldn’t be served, and this can matter a lot in real cases.

Tolling doctrines require facts and documentation to support them. Assuming tolling applies without confirming it with an attorney is a significant risk.

Why Acting Early Matters Beyond the Deadline

The statute of limitations sets the outer limit. This is because witness memories may alter or fade over time. Surveillance footage also gets overwritten within 30 to 90 days. Physical evidence at a scene is cleaned up or altered.

Medical records from the immediate period after an injury are the most useful, but gaps in treatment give insurance adjusters grounds to argue the injury wasn’t serious.

There’s also a strategic dimension. Insurance carriers build their defense from the same evidence timeline that supports the plaintiff’s case. The earlier a claim is investigated, the less time the opposing party has to identify and lock in favorable witnesses or document gaps in the injured person’s case.

A claim filed in the first several months after an injury begins is in a stronger evidentiary position than one assembled in the final weeks before the deadline.

What Happens If the Deadline Passes

Almost always, the court will dismiss a personal injury claim filed after the statute of limitations has expired, or at least it will not progress. This dismissal is procedural, so the judge usually isn’t looking at the merits of the case.

Even with clear evidence of fault, serious documented injuries, and credible witnesses, the end result stays the same.

The statute of limitations deadline is one of the few features of personal injury law that operates as a true hard stop. Most legal problems can be addressed or recovered from. A missed filing deadline usually cannot.

The Justia legal library may provide limitation references, but applying them to specific cases requires analyzing facts. And since every case is unique, rules may vary significantly.

Preserving evidence, seeking medical attention, and consulting an attorney in the weeks immediately following an injury protect the claim at every stage, not just against the deadline.