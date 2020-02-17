Houston, TX News: Investigation Into Fatal Shooting At 4302 Dreyfus Street

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at 4302 Dreyfus Street about 6:45 p.m. on Sunday (February 16).

The identity of the victim, 43, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Detectives C. Lamont and L. Lange reported:

HPD patrol officers responded to a person down call at the above address and found the victim unresponsive. Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced him deceased. Further investigation determined the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

At this time, there is no known motive or suspect(s).

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.