Houston Police Investigation Into Shooting on Felix Manuel Morales At 1902 East Crosstimbers St

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting of a man that occurred at 1902 East Crosstimbers Street about 3:10 p.m. on Sunday (August 23).

The victim, Felix Manuel Morales, 32, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officer J. Cimeni reported:

Mr. Morales exited a washateria at the above address and, while carrying a backpack, walked toward a white Nissan Murano in the parking lot. The driver of the Murano pointed a shotgun at Morales as he continued to walk toward the vehicle. The suspect then shot Morales one time and drove away. Paramedics transported Morales to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

