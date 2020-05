Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam has rejected protesters’ demands for an independent investigation into police conduct during last year’s demonstrations

(STL.News) On Friday, the Independent Police Complaints Council presented its report on allegations of police brutality and gave recommendations. Its members warned against what they called “an era of terrorism”. But protesters say the council is neither independent nor effective.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.

YouTube video courtesy of Al Jazeera News