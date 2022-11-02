Heavy sell-off! Foreign investors dump 3 crore Paytm shares in less than a year

NEW DELHI: While retail investors have doubled down their bets, FPIs have dumped 2.97 crore shares or 44% of their holding in Paytm in less than a year after its IPO.

On November 17 last year, a day before the stock was listed amid much fanfare,

had 127 foreign portfolio investors owning 6.71 crore shares of the company, representing 10.37% of the shareholders. The latest September shareholding pattern shows that FPIs have sold 44% of their holding and now own only about 3.74 crore shares.

The number of FPIs has also reduced to 88 subsequently, shows the data. The name of Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore), which held a 1.21% stake in the company during its IPO, is now missing from the shareholders’ list as the ownership may have fallen below the 1%-mark.

As smart money dumped Paytm, retail investors lapped up the stock with both hands. Retail shareholding, as represented by those with investments of less than Rs 2 lakh in the stock, has gone up from 2.79% at the time of listing to 6.37% at the end of September.

Mutual funds, too, have hiked their stake in Paytm from 0.81% to 1.26%.

Billed as India’s then-largest-ever IPO, Paytm shares were sold at an issue price of Rs 2,150 and have been on the downhill since listing, leaving investors bleeding. As compared to its IPO issue price, the stock is down over 70% amid investor disdain for loss-making companies.



The mandatory one-year lock-in expiry of pre-IPO investors, which ends in mid-November, is now another overhang on the stock in the near term.

Global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs, which recently came out with a 12-month target price of Rs 1,100 on Paytm, said, “We see the business model as continuing to show strong traction, and within our internet coverage, view Paytm as one of the most compelling growth stories at an attractive price.”

It expects Paytm to deliver 50% revenue growth for the next few quarters and continue its transition from an erstwhile payments-only business to one with a strong financial services portfolio.

, which sees the stock at Rs 1,000, said Paytm continues to report strong traction in its financial services vertical driven by improved loan disbursal run-rate and higher average ticket size.

“Better-than-expected traction in loan disbursement can lead to a higher share of financial services in overall revenue vs. our estimates, leading to a higher contribution margin (our Q2FY23 estimate is 44.9%, +170 bps QoQ),” it said.

(With data inputs from Ritesh Preswala)

