Hartford Man Joshua Jenkins Admits Selling Fentanyl and Crack

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that joshua jenkins

, 27, of Hartford, pleaded guilty yesterday before U.S. District Jeffrey A. Meyer to distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the court proceeding occurred via videoconference.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in July 2019, after a spate of gun violence in Hartford, the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force, DEA, Hartford Police Department and other law enforcement agencies initiated an investigation targeting gang-related drug distribution and associated violence in north Hartford. Between July and September 2019, investigators made three controlled purchases of fentanyl, followed by three controlled purchases of fentanyl and crack, from Jenkins.

Jenkins was arrested on September 13, 2019.

Jenkins pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of fentanyl and cocaine base (“crack”), an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years. Judge Meyer scheduled sentencing for October 2, 2020.

Jenkins is released on a $100,000 bond pending sentencing.

The FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force includes members of the Hartford Police Department, East Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police and Connecticut Department of Correction.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey M. Stone.

