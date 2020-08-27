Harrington Alonzo from Pinehill, New Mexico sentenced to 10 years for assault and firearms charges in Indian Country

(STL.News) – Harrington Alonzo, 34, of Pinehill, N.M., was sentenced Monday in federal court to 10 years of custody. In January, Alonzo pled guilty to charges of assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possessing and discharging said firearm in furtherance of such crime.

According to Alonzo’s plea agreement, he committed this crime in Cibola County on April 24, 2019. Alonzo unlawfully assaulted a Navajo Nation police officer by shooting at the officer with a semiautomatic handgun. The officer was responding to a domestic dispute between Alonzo and his girlfriend. Alonzo is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation where this crime occurred.

The case was investigated by the Gallup office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Ramah Navajo Police Department and the Navajo Nation Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Novaline D. Wilson prosecuted the case.

