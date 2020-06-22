Gregory Edwards Arrested by CPD in Fatal Shooting on Fairfield Road

Columbia, SC (STL.News) Columbia Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announces an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred this morning at a Fairfield Road store.

Gregory Edwards, Junior (DOB: 12-28-1991) is charged with Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence, and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Edwards was arrested by CPD officers during a traffic stop this afternoon after he was seen leaving a local motel at 5719 Fairfield Road. A firearm that officers found inside the vehicle has been seized for ballistic testing. Edwards is housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC).

Edwards is accused of shooting and killing a 61-year-old male at the Family Dollar store located at 5304 Fairfield Road. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

CPD officers received a ShotSpotter alert shortly before 8:30 a.m. for 5304 Fairfield Road. When they responded to the scene, they found the injured victim in the parking lot. EMS transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts plans to release the victim’s name after conducting an autopsy tomorrow.

