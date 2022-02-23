Gregory Accused of Robbery and Weapon Violations

Federal charges filed against St. Louis man, Mercedes W. Gregory for robbery and weapon violations

ST. LOUIS (STL.News) On February 22, 2022, Mercedes W. Gregory, age 33, made an initial appearance to face federal charges previously filed in September 2021. Gregory is accused of a robbery of Kohl’s department store as well as branding a firearm while doing so. He was additionally charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Gregory was being held in the St. Louis County Jail on unrelated charges.

According to the indictment, on July 12, 2021, Gregory entered the Kohl’s located in the city of Manchester and began stealing merchandise. When confronted by a Loss Prevention Officer in the parking lot, Gregory threatened him with a handgun. Gregory is prohibited from possessing a handgun after previously being convicted of a felony. Gregory was taken into custody on unrelated charges in the City of St. Louis on July 23, 2021.

Charges set forth are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case was investigated by the Manchester Police Department, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today