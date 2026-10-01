Global Markets Split as Bond Yields Surge

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 1, 2026 (STL.News) Global Markets – Global financial markets entered the fourth quarter with a striking divide Thursday as semiconductor enthusiasm drove powerful gains in Japan and South Korea while surging government bond yields pressured stocks elsewhere and pushed borrowing costs to levels not seen in decades.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 3.30% to 68,956.72, up 2,203 points. South Korea’s KOSPI reversed an early decline and finished 1.95% higher at 6,971.35. Australia moved sharply in the opposite direction, with the S&P/ASX 200 falling 1.99% to 8,614.40.

European markets were also under substantial pressure Thursday morning. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.4% at 626.29 as of 8:40 a.m. GMT, touching its lowest level in more than three months. European banks dropped 3.2%, while mining stocks declined 2%. Those European figures are intraday readings and not closing prices.

Behind the divergent stock-market performance is an increasingly important battle between two powerful investment themes: continued optimism surrounding artificial intelligence and semiconductor demand, and a global bond-market selloff that is rapidly increasing borrowing costs.

The latter became particularly significant Thursday when the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield reached 5.342%, its highest level since early 2002 and above its 2007 peak.

Global Markets – Major Market Snapshot

Completed Asia-Pacific trading:

Japan Nikkei 225: 68,956.72, +3.30%

68,956.72, South Korea KOSPI: 6,971.35, +1.95%

6,971.35, Australia S&P/ASX 200: 8,614.40, -1.99%

8,614.40, Mainland China: Closed for the National Day holiday

Previous U.S. close — Sept. 30:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 50,906.05, -0.86%

50,906.05, S&P 500: 7,651.54, -0.25%

7,651.54, Nasdaq Composite: 26,861.06, +0.24%

The U.S. figures are Wednesday’s final closing numbers, not Thursday futures or intraday readings. Reuters reported the Dow fell 443.87 points, the S&P 500 lost 19.30 points, and the Nasdaq gained 63.52 points.

Global Markets – Japan Surges on Semiconductor Strength

Global Markets: Japan produced the strongest major-market performance of the overnight session.

The Nikkei 225 closed at 68,956.72, up exactly 2,203 points, or 3.30%, according to Nikkei’s official index data. The index traded as high as 68,995.30 during the session.

But the headline gain masked a considerably less uniform Japanese market.

Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, only 108 advanced, while 115 declined and two were unchanged. That narrow breadth illustrates how heavily the index’s advance depended on technology and semiconductor-related companies rather than a broad rally across Japanese equities.

The broader TOPIX rose much less dramatically, finishing at 4,131.98, up 23.33 points from the previous session.

Technology stocks received a major boost from results and guidance from U.S. memory-chip producer Micron Technology. Reuters reported that Micron forecast quarterly revenue above analysts’ estimates and said financial commitments from customers under long-term supply agreements had increased to $32 billion from $22 billion in June.

The figures reinforced expectations that spending on artificial-intelligence infrastructure continues to create strong demand for memory chips and related semiconductor products.

That enthusiasm spilled directly into Asian technology stocks, providing substantial support to Japan and South Korea even as the broader global investment environment remained unsettled.

South Korea Rallies on Record Exports

Global Markets: South Korea provided another strong technology-driven performance.

The KOSPI initially fell as much as 1.1% Thursday before reversing direction and closing 133.31 points higher, or 1.95%, at 6,971.35. The move ended three straight sessions of losses and marked the index’s largest daily percentage gain since Sept. 18.

Samsung Electronics gained 2.79%, while SK Hynix climbed 3.21%, Reuters reported.

The semiconductor rally was reinforced by exceptionally strong South Korean trade data.

South Korea’s exports jumped 83.5% from a year earlier in September to a record $120.9 billion, substantially exceeding the median 62% increase expected by economists Reuters surveyed. Semiconductor shipments more than tripled as global AI spending continued driving demand.

South Korean factory activity also expanded at its strongest pace in four months, while export demand grew at its fastest rate in roughly 15½ years.

The figures provide evidence that the enormous amounts of money being spent on AI infrastructure are having measurable effects beyond U.S. technology companies.

Reuters reported Thursday that factory activity expanded across parts of both Europe and Asia during September, partly because of AI-related demand. The eurozone manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index increased to 52.9 from 52.7, its highest level since May 2022.

Global Markets – Australia Falls Nearly 2%

Global Markets: Australia did not participate in the technology-driven rally.

The S&P/ASX 200 dropped 174.9 points, or 1.99%, to 8,614.40 Thursday after closing at 8,789.30 Wednesday. The index traded as low as 8,613.20 during the session.

The Australian decline reinforces an important distinction in Thursday’s overseas trading: this was not a broad Asian market rally.

Instead, some of the strongest gains were concentrated in markets and companies with significant exposure to semiconductors and AI-related demand.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for the National Day holiday, reducing activity in one of the region’s largest financial markets.

Global Markets – Treasury Yield Reaches 24-Year High

Global Markets: The bond market may ultimately prove more consequential than Thursday’s equity moves.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 5.342%, surpassing its 2007 peak and reaching its highest level since early 2002. Reuters reported that the benchmark yield posted its largest quarterly increase of this century during the third quarter.

Another Reuters analysis using LSEG data put the July-through-September increase at 87 basis points, the largest quarterly increase since 1994.

The distinction between those two descriptions is important: the yield reached its highest level since 2002, while its quarterly increase was the largest since 1994.

The bond selloff is not confined to the United States.

Britain’s 30-year government bond yield moved above 6%, reaching its highest level since 1998. France’s 10-year yield briefly climbed to 4.96%, approaching the psychologically significant 5% level. Japanese government bond yields have also climbed to multi-decade highs.

Bond prices and yields move inversely, meaning yields rise when investors sell bonds.

Higher government yields can eventually affect almost every corner of the economy because Treasury rates influence corporate financing, mortgages, and other borrowing costs. They can also affect equity valuations by increasing the return investors can receive from comparatively lower-risk government securities.

That raises a key question for technology stocks: whether AI-driven earnings growth can remain strong enough to offset valuation pressure from substantially higher interest rates.

Global Markets – Oil Adds to Inflation Concerns

Global Markets: Energy markets are adding another layer of complexity.

Reuters reported that Brent crude futures rose approximately 42% during the July-through-September quarter, with the December benchmark contract around $100 a barrel early Thursday.

Higher energy prices can feed inflation through transportation, manufacturing and consumer costs, making the outlook harder for central banks trying to bring inflation under control.

Those concerns are helping explain why bond markets remained under pressure even after Wednesday brought somewhat better U.S. inflation news.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose 3.4% in the 12 months through August, according to U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data reported by Reuters. Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected a 3.7% increase. July’s annual increase was revised down to 3.4%.

The softer inflation reading reduced expectations for another Federal Reserve rate increase in October, but it did not prevent long-term Treasury yields from climbing further.

That disconnect is significant because it suggests investors are weighing more than the latest monthly inflation report when pricing long-term government debt.

Reuters reported that higher energy costs, expectations for continued economic growth tied partly to AI and data-center investment, and concerns about longer-term borrowing conditions have all contributed to the rise in global yields.

Global Markets – European Stocks Fall as Yields Rise

Global Markets: The bond-market pressure became increasingly visible in European stocks Thursday.

At 8:40 a.m. GMT, the STOXX 600 was down 1.4% to 626.29, its lowest level in more than three months. Every European subsector was lower at that point, according to Reuters.

Banks were among the hardest hit, falling 3.2%, while miners declined 2%.

France’s CAC 40 also fell about 1.4% as investors monitored the country’s fiscal outlook and government budget plans. German and French 10-year government bond yields reached their highest levels since 2009 and 2002, respectively.

Britain experienced similar pressure. The FTSE 100 was down 1.48% to 10,448.78 as of 10:08 a.m. GMT, putting the benchmark at a three-month low and on course for a fourth consecutive declining session. The FTSE 250 was down 1.23%.

Because European exchanges remained open when these figures were reported, they should be treated strictly as intraday snapshots rather than final Oct. 1 closing levels.

Global Markets – Wall Street Ended September Mixed

Global Markets: Wednesday’s U.S. session produced a similar divide between technology stocks and the broader market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 443.87 points, or 0.86%, to 50,906.05.

The S&P 500 declined 19.30 points, or 0.25%, to 7,651.54.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 63.52 points, or 0.24%, to 26,861.06.

Nine of the S&P 500’s 11 major sectors finished lower Wednesday, but the technology sector gained 0.6%, helped by advances in several major technology companies.

For September, the S&P 500 declined 0.45%, the Dow fell 4.29%, and the Nasdaq gained 1.86%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq nevertheless recorded their second consecutive quarterly gains.

Global Markets – What the Overnight Session Means

Global Markets: The clearest takeaway from overseas trading is that global markets are not moving together.

Japan and South Korea demonstrated that investors remain willing to buy aggressively into companies and markets benefiting from semiconductor and AI demand. Micron’s outlook and South Korea’s extraordinary export numbers provided additional evidence that spending on artificial-intelligence infrastructure remains a major force in the global economy.

But Australia’s nearly 2% decline and sharp losses in European equities show the broader financial environment is considerably more difficult.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, now at 5.342%—its highest since early 2002—is one of the most important numbers for global investors.

Higher yields increase borrowing costs and create competition for stocks, while oil around $100 a barrel keeps inflation concerns elevated.

The result is an unusual market environment heading into the fourth quarter: economic and technology data remain strong enough to support selected equities, particularly semiconductor stocks, while bond markets are signaling growing concern about inflation, interest rates and the cost of capital.

For Wall Street, the central question Thursday is therefore broader than whether the technology rally can continue.

Investors will also watch whether Treasury yields remain above 5%, whether the global bond selloff begins spilling more forcefully into U.S. equities, and whether strength in AI-related corporate earnings can continue offsetting the increasingly restrictive interest-rate environment.

The overnight numbers show both sides of that contest clearly: Japan and South Korea surged, Australia fell sharply, European equities came under heavy pressure, and the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield reached a 24-year high.

That combination makes bonds — not just stocks — one of the critical markets to watch as the fourth quarter begins.

Market data note: Asian index figures reflect completed Oct. 1 sessions. U.S. index figures reflect the Sept. 30 closing session. European figures are explicitly timestamped intraday readings from Oct. 1 and may change before European markets close.

This article is for news and informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

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