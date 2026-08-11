Global Markets Mixed as Inflation, Oil Jitters Dominate

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 11, 2026 (STL.News) Global Markets – Global financial markets delivered a mixed performance overnight as investors balanced easing concerns over oil prices with persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East while positioning ahead of this week’s closely watched U.S. inflation data.

Asian markets finished mixed, European equities traded cautiously higher, and U.S. stock futures edged upward before Tuesday’s opening bell as traders assessed the potential economic impact of higher energy prices and awaited July Consumer Price Index (CPI) data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate decision.

Although crude oil prices retreated from overnight highs after reports suggested progress in discussions over reopening the Strait of Hormuz, investors remained cautious as uncertainty surrounding U.S.-Iran relations continued to weigh on market sentiment.

Global Markets – Overnight Market Snapshot

Index Performance FTSE 100 (United Kingdom) Slightly Higher STOXX Europe 600 Slightly Higher DAX (Germany) Mixed CAC 40 (France) Mixed Shanghai Composite Lower Hang Seng (Hong Kong) Lower Kospi (South Korea) Higher Nikkei 225 (Japan) Closed (Holiday)

The muted performance reflected a market searching for direction rather than responding to a single dominant catalyst.

Global Markets – Oil Prices Remain the Primary Driver

Energy markets remained at the center of investor attention.

Brent crude briefly approached $90 per barrel before retreating below $88 after reports indicated Oman and Iran were making progress in discussions concerning maritime activity in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude also eased after earlier gains.

Oil has risen sharply over the past several sessions as geopolitical uncertainty increased following renewed tensions between the United States and Iran.

Higher oil prices have become an increasing concern for equity investors because they can reignite inflation, increase transportation and manufacturing costs, and complicate the Federal Reserve’s efforts to return inflation toward its long-term target.

Analysts noted that until a more durable resolution emerges regarding the Strait of Hormuz, crude oil is likely to remain highly sensitive to geopolitical headlines.

Global Markets – Investors Await Critical Inflation Data

While geopolitical developments dominated headlines overnight, the market’s primary focus remains Wednesday’s U.S. Consumer Price Index report.

Economists expect inflation to moderate only slightly, but investors recognize that even a modest upside surprise could significantly alter expectations for Federal Reserve policy.

Following weaker-than-expected employment data released last week, many traders had anticipated the Fed would have greater flexibility regarding interest rates. However, renewed strength in energy prices has complicated that outlook.

Higher gasoline and transportation costs could feed back into broader inflation measures, increasing uncertainty about the timing of any future monetary policy changes.

Global Markets – Asian Markets Trade Mixed

Trading across Asia reflected those competing concerns.

Chinese markets weakened as investors weighed slower economic momentum alongside rising global energy prices.

Hong Kong equities also declined, while South Korea’s Kospi advanced with support from technology shares.

Japanese markets were closed for a national holiday, reducing overall regional trading volumes.

Currency markets were relatively quiet, although the Japanese yen remained under pressure against the U.S. dollar as the effects of recent intervention continued to fade. The Australian dollar was little changed after the Reserve Bank of Australia left interest rates unchanged, a decision that largely matched market expectations.

Global Markets – Europe Opens with Cautious Optimism

European markets traded modestly higher despite continued geopolitical uncertainty.

The FTSE 100 and STOXX Europe 600 posted small gains as investors balanced stronger commodity prices against the possibility that easing oil prices later in the session could reduce inflation concerns.

Financial shares remained relatively stable while energy companies continued benefiting from elevated crude prices.

Trading volumes across Europe remained relatively light as many institutional investors chose to wait for the U.S. inflation report before making significant portfolio adjustments.

Global Markets – Bond Markets Reflect Inflation Concerns

Government bond markets continued signaling caution.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries, U.K. gilts, and eurozone government bonds moved higher as investors reassessed inflation risks tied to rising energy prices.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbed above 4.7%, approaching its highest level of the year.

Rising bond yields generally reflect expectations that central banks may need to maintain tighter monetary policy for longer if inflation remains elevated.

Global Markets – Corporate Developments Also Influence Markets

While macroeconomic issues dominated trading, several corporate announcements also attracted investor attention overnight.

Artificial intelligence remained an important market theme after Nvidia unveiled a financing initiative aimed at supporting more than $500 billion in AI infrastructure investment with major financial partners.

Investors also continued digesting Intel’s recently completed $20 billion common stock offering, while market participants awaited earnings from several technology companies expected to provide additional insight into AI-related spending trends.

The continued strength of AI-related investment has helped support broader equity valuations even as higher interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty weigh on other sectors.

U.S. Futures Point Higher

Ahead of Tuesday’s opening bell, U.S. equity futures suggested a cautiously positive start to the trading session.

Nasdaq futures outperformed as investors continued favoring large-cap technology companies, while Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures posted more modest gains.

Market sentiment improved slightly after oil prices retreated from overnight highs, although traders remained reluctant to make large directional bets before the release of inflation data.

What Investors Should Watch

Several developments are likely to drive markets over the next several trading sessions:

The July U.S. Consumer Price Index report and its implications for Federal Reserve policy.

Continued developments involving the Strait of Hormuz and broader Middle East tensions.

Crude oil price volatility and its impact on inflation expectations.

Additional corporate earnings, particularly from technology and AI-related companies.

Treasury yield movements as investors reassess interest-rate expectations.

Outlook of the Global Markets

Global Markets: Overnight trading reflected a market balancing resilient corporate fundamentals against persistent macroeconomic risks.

Although easing oil prices helped stabilize investor sentiment late in the session, geopolitical uncertainty and inflation concerns remain the dominant themes shaping global markets. Until investors receive greater clarity from upcoming economic data and developments in the Middle East, trading is likely to remain cautious with heightened sensitivity to breaking news.

For U.S. investors, Wednesday’s inflation report may prove to be the week’s most significant catalyst, influencing not only expectations for Federal Reserve policy but also broader market direction heading into the second half of August.