Fremont Man James Maynard Sentenced to More Than 16 Years in Prison for Conspiring to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that James Maynard, age 28, of Fremont, Nebraska, was sentenced on July 16, 2020, in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Chief United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Maynard to 200 months’ imprisonment. After completing his term of imprisonment, Maynard will be required to serve a 5-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

On July 11, 2018, Dodge County Deputy Sheriffs stopped Maynard driving a vehicle on a Dodge County highway after observing him commit a number of traffic violations. During the stop, deputies noticed drug paraphernalia inside Maynard’s vehicle and asked him to step outside. In response, Maynard drove away leading deputies on a chase where speeds exceeded 100 mph. During the chase, Maynard threw out several evidentiary items including approximately 300 grams of actual methamphetamine. Maynard eventually crashed his vehicle and was arrested after a foot chase. During a post arrest interview, Maynard admitted selling methamphetamine for the past several months.

This case was investigated by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE