Football Fever Is Infecting DeFi Project With Excitement

press release

PRESS RELEASE. Doha, Qatar: For the next couple of weeks, over a billion people are glued to the TV every day watching players of their favorite team working brilliantly together to win the ultimate prize. What’s really different this time around is how much crypto plays a role in football, with team fan tokens and NFT collections released by football stars like Christiano Ronaldo as prominent examples.

And now, leading communities in crypto are joining football fever and even using it as an opportunity to bring crypto to the masses. With this World Cup, billions will learn about the Web3 ways of working together and winning big thanks to the Binance Football Fever 2022 campaign that allows anyone to get their football fever on while having a chance to win part of the $1,000,000 in prizes.

The DeXe DAO community, being a close partner of Binance and running a number of joint activities with them, has also joined Binance’s Football Fever in true DAO fashion — by proposing and passing onchain a sponsorship of Binance Football Fever. Now football fans can win $DEXE tokens while learning about DeFI. There are a lot of football fans in the DeXe community. And the project is all about teamwork in Asset and DAO Management, so the partnership with Binance on this was a natural fit for the DeXe DAO.

In Asset Management, traders have skills but need more capital to win big. Investors have the capital but need to find traders they can trust to manage it. DeXe’s asset management platform gives them a relationship framework where the traders feel free in their trading decisions and well-rewarded for their success while the investors get multilayer security and transparency to help them protect their capital. This way, DeXe maximizes the opportunity to win while minimizing the risk of losing — an elite approach worthy of a World Cup.

Can you imagine if players on the pitch would get rewarded for how many passes they made rather than for scoring? Such a team wouldn’t win a game, let alone the World Cup. Effective teamwork has shown in this World Cup yet again that teams with less star power are still able to defeat teams that are better on paper. Effectiveness matters. That’s why in DAO management, DeXe aligns the incentives so that community members get rewarded for the most effective DAO activity and pretty much anything about the DAO can be modified via onchain proposals. In DeFi like in football, you need to make it easy to score, to defend, and to adjust the strategy to optimize those actions.

With DeXe’s and Binance’s involvement in the World Cup media hype, football fans can both cheer for their favorite teams and learn more about DeFi. If the efforts of Binance, DeXe, and other projects promoting crypto among football fans succeed, who knows, maybe the next World Cup will be run on-chain.

**********

About The Dexe Network

Dexe Network is an Asset and DAO Management platform that brings the dreams of DeFi into practical reality by giving fund and DAO creators the power to effectively, quickly, and securely grow their organizations. With DeXe, traders become managers without much effort beyond trading as they normally do and DAOs are governed in a truly decentralized and autonomous way thanks to proper incentives and on-chain governance. DeXe’s Ambassador Program has laid the groundwork for community-generated rewards for effective DAO participation.







This is a press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

Media

Bitcoin.com is the premier source for everything crypto-related.

Contact the Media team on ads@bitcoin.com to talk about press releases, sponsored posts, podcasts and other options.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

More Popular NewsIn Case You Missed It