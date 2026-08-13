First Solar Investors Face Aug. 24 Lawsuit Deadline

TEMPE, AZ – August 13, 2026 (STL.News) First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) investors who purchased or acquired the company’s securities during a roughly one-year period have until Aug. 24 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action alleging the solar manufacturer and certain executives made materially false or misleading statements about the effects of U.S. tariff policy on its operations.

The lawsuit covers investors who purchased or otherwise acquired First Solar securities between Feb. 26, 2025, and Feb. 24, 2026, inclusive. The action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York under case number 26-cv-03787.

The complaint seeks damages under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b-5.

The allegations have attracted significant attention from securities litigation firms as the Aug. 24 lead plaintiff deadline approaches. Rosen Law Firm issued another investor notice Thursday, while numerous other firms have published notices concerning the same First Solar class action.

The lawsuit’s allegations have not been proven in court. First Solar and the individual defendants are entitled to contest the claims, and the filing of a securities lawsuit does not establish that the company or its executives violated federal securities laws.

What the First Solar lawsuit alleges

At the center of the litigation are allegations concerning First Solar’s representations about its ability to manage the consequences of U.S. tariff policy and its international manufacturing operations.

According to the complaint notices, the plaintiffs allege that First Solar overstated its ability to manage the impact of U.S. tariffs on its business.

The complaint further alleges the defendants understated the extent to which First Solar’s responses to tariff policy — including intentionally underutilizing manufacturing facilities in Malaysia and Vietnam and attempting to shift production to the United States — could negatively affect the company’s projected financial performance during fiscal 2026.

The plaintiffs contend that, because of those alleged omissions or misrepresentations, certain positive statements concerning First Solar’s business, operations and prospects were materially misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those assertions represent the plaintiffs’ allegations and should not be interpreted as established facts or findings by the court.

January analyst downgrade figures in allegations

One development highlighted by firms publicizing the litigation occurred on Jan. 7, when Jefferies downgraded First Solar from Buy to Hold.

According to Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP’s description of the case, the analyst cited developments during 2025, including lowered guidance, significant debookings, and margin compression.

The lawsuit ultimately encompasses a class period beginning Feb. 26, 2025, and ending Feb. 24, 2026.

The latter date is particularly significant because First Solar released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results and its 2026 financial guidance on Feb. 24.

The company’s financial disclosures and statements made throughout the class period are therefore important to the litigation as attorneys examine what investors were told, when information became publicly available, and how First Solar’s stock responded.

First Solar reports new 2026 financial results

The securities litigation is unfolding while First Solar continues operating as one of the most prominent U.S. solar manufacturers.

On Aug. 12, the company reported its second-quarter 2026 financial results and reaffirmed its full-year guidance.

First Solar maintained projected 2026 net sales of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion, gross profit of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion.

The company also maintained expected sales volume of 17.0 gigawatts to 18.2 gigawatts and projected year-end net cash of approximately $1.7 billion to $2.3 billion.

Those current results are separate from the allegations in the securities lawsuit, which concern statements and events associated with the specified class period from Feb. 26, 2025, through Feb. 24, 2026.

First Solar stock remains volatile

First Solar shares have experienced substantial volatility as investors weigh the company’s earnings, federal trade policy, solar industry conditions, and other developments.

FSLR closed Thursday, Aug. 13, at approximately $223.69, according to historical market data, after opening at $223.51 and trading between approximately $221.26 and $227.99 during the session. About 2.1 million shares changed hands.

That followed an Aug. 12 close of $226.77.

Earlier this week, First Solar shares closed Aug. 10 at $239.33, down 4.29% for the session. At that point, the stock remained well below its reported 52-week high of $320.95 reached June 3.

The stock has also responded sharply to developments that investors view as favorable to domestic solar manufacturing.

Recent U.S. trade measures involving imported polysilicon and solar products triggered significant moves in solar-sector shares, including First Solar. Analysts have also recently reassessed the company’s outlook in response to tariff and trade-policy developments.

Stock movements alone do not prove any of the allegations in the securities litigation. Establishing securities fraud generally requires plaintiffs to satisfy multiple legal elements, including requirements concerning material misstatements or omissions, reliance, loss causation and damages.

Numerous law firms alert First Solar, investors

The Rosen Law Firm notice issued Aug. 13 is one of numerous investor alerts associated with the First Solar litigation.

Law firms that have issued notices, opened investigations or solicited First Solar investors concerning the litigation include:

Rosen Law Firm — issued the Aug. 13 notice reminding investors about the pending lead plaintiff deadline.

— issued the Aug. 13 notice reminding investors about the pending lead plaintiff deadline. Pomerantz LLP — announced the filing of the First Solar class action and previously investigated potential claims involving the company.

— announced the filing of the First Solar class action and previously investigated potential claims involving the company. Levi & Korsinsky LLP / SueWallSt — has reminded investors of the Aug. 24 lead plaintiff deadline and is seeking information from investors who sustained losses.

— has reminded investors of the Aug. 24 lead plaintiff deadline and is seeking information from investors who sustained losses. Faruqi & Faruqi LLP — is investigating potential claims and reminding investors about the pending federal class action and Aug. 24 deadline.

— is investigating potential claims and reminding investors about the pending federal class action and Aug. 24 deadline. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP — has issued notices concerning the lawsuit and lists the Feb. 26, 2025, through Feb. 24, 2026, class period.

— has issued notices concerning the lawsuit and lists the Feb. 26, 2025, through Feb. 24, 2026, class period. The Schall Law Firm — has published multiple notices encouraging affected First Solar investors to contact the firm before the deadline.

— has published multiple notices encouraging affected First Solar investors to contact the firm before the deadline. The Gross Law Firm — has issued notices to investors regarding the pending class action and Aug. 24 deadline.

— has issued notices to investors regarding the pending class action and Aug. 24 deadline. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC — has notified investors about the class action and the deadline for requesting appointment as lead plaintiff.

— has notified investors about the class action and the deadline for requesting appointment as lead plaintiff. Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP — issued an Aug. 13 notice reminding investors of the class action and Aug. 24 deadline.

— issued an Aug. 13 notice reminding investors of the class action and Aug. 24 deadline. Holzer & Holzer LLC issued an investor alert following the filing of the shareholder class action, summarizing allegations concerning First Solar’s tariff exposure and business operations.

The presence of multiple firms does not mean that multiple separate class actions necessarily will proceed independently. Securities cases involving substantially similar allegations can be consolidated, and the court ultimately determines the appointment of lead plaintiff and lead counsel.

Investors should also understand that law-firm announcements are generally attorney advertising and are intended in part to identify potential clients.

What the Aug. 24 deadline means

The Aug. 24 deadline applies to investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff.

A lead plaintiff is generally an investor or group of investors appointed by the court to represent the proposed class and oversee the litigation on behalf of other class members.

An investor does not automatically become lead plaintiff simply by contacting one of the law firms issuing notices.

Interested investors must make the appropriate application to the court, and the judge determines who will serve in that role under the requirements governing federal securities class actions.

Importantly, an eligible investor generally does not have to seek appointment as lead plaintiff to potentially participate in a future recovery.

Notices from firms involved in the First Solar matter specifically state that investors may choose to take no action and remain absent members of the proposed class.

The class also has not necessarily received final certification merely because a complaint has been filed.

First Solar is a Tempe, Arizona-based solar technology and manufacturing company specializing in advanced thin-film photovoltaic modules.

The company has invested heavily in expanding U.S. manufacturing.

According to First Solar’s 2025 annual report, its U.S. annual nameplate manufacturing capacity grew from approximately 6 gigawatts in 2020 to approximately 13 gigawatts in 2025. The company projected that capacity would exceed 17 gigawatts annually by 2027.

That domestic manufacturing footprint has become particularly significant as U.S. policymakers use tariffs, tax incentives and industrial policy to encourage domestic solar manufacturing and reduce dependence on overseas supply chains.

First Solar also operates manufacturing facilities outside the United States, including operations in Malaysia and Vietnam — facilities that figure prominently in the allegations contained in the shareholder complaint.

The company’s scale helps explain why changes in tariff policy can have complicated effects. Trade protections may improve the competitive position of domestically manufactured solar products while simultaneously affecting overseas manufacturing, costs, supply chains and decisions about where production takes place.

First Solar previously disclosed tariff-related risks

First Solar’s regulatory filings have long included extensive discussion of government policy and regulatory risks.

Its 2025 annual report and Form 10-K address risks associated with tax incentives, trade policy, manufacturing, and other government actions that could affect the company’s financial results. The company’s SEC filing also discusses financial benefits associated with tax incentives and warns that results could be adversely affected if those benefits differ materially from company assumptions.

The existence of risk disclosures does not by itself resolve the allegations in the pending lawsuit.

A central question in securities litigation is often whether investors received adequate disclosure of known material risks and developments at the relevant time, rather than simply whether a company generally warned that adverse events might occur.

Those issues will ultimately depend on the evidence, applicable securities law, and rulings by the federal court.

Case remains at an early stage

The First Solar lawsuit remains an active federal securities case, and the upcoming lead-plaintiff deadline is an early procedural milestone rather than a determination of liability.

Following the Aug. 24 deadline, the court can consider competing motions from investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff.

Later stages could include the appointment of lead counsel, consolidation of related cases, if applicable, an amended complaint, motions to dismiss, discovery, and potentially class-certification proceedings.

Securities cases can take years to resolve and may end through dismissal, settlement, trial or other court action.

For now, investors should distinguish carefully between allegations contained in the complaint and findings made by a court.

No court determination cited in the available materials establishes that First Solar or its executives committed securities fraud, and the defendants will have opportunities to challenge the allegations through the federal judicial process.

For investors who purchased First Solar securities between Feb. 26, 2025, and Feb. 24, 2026, the immediate procedural date is Aug. 24, 2026, when the period for seeking appointment as lead plaintiff is scheduled to expire.

Investor notice: This article is for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. The claims described above are allegations contained in pending litigation and law-firm notices. They have not been proven, and the filing of a lawsuit does not establish liability or wrongdoing. Investors should independently evaluate their circumstances and consult qualified legal or financial professionals when appropriate.