Fed Eases Examination Rules for Community Banks

WASHINGTON, DC – September 10, 2026 (STL.News) Federal banking regulators are expanding the number of community banks that can qualify for a longer examination cycle by raising the asset threshold for certain low-risk institutions from $3 billion to $6 billion.

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency jointly announced an interim final rule Thursday that will allow additional qualifying community banks to move from a 12-month on-site examination cycle to an 18-month cycle.

The change implements provisions of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, which increased the total-asset threshold from $3 billion to $6 billion for certain supervised institutions eligible for the extended examination schedule.

Federal regulators said extending the examination cycle can reduce the time and resources qualifying low-risk institutions devote to the examination process.

The change does not mean banks with less than $6 billion in assets will automatically receive less regulatory scrutiny.

To qualify for the extended examination cycle, an institution must satisfy statutory and regulatory requirements, including being considered well managed and well capitalized. The agencies said the extended cycle is intended for well-rated institutions with relatively low-risk profiles.

What Changes Under the New Rule

Federal banking examinations are central to the government’s supervision of financial institutions.

Bank examiners assess whether institutions operate safely and soundly, comply with applicable banking regulations, and adequately manage the risks associated with their operations.

The OCC describes a full-scope on-site examination as a review that generally focuses on the competence of bank management, the quality of a bank’s assets — particularly loans — and compliance with federal banking regulations. Examinations can also cover specialized areas, including information technology and Bank Secrecy Act and Community Reinvestment Act obligations.

Historically, federal law and regulations have generally required full-scope examinations on supervisory cycles ranging from 12 to 18 months, depending on the institution and its eligibility.

The new rule significantly expands the universe of banks that potentially qualify for the longer cycle by doubling the applicable asset ceiling from $3 billion to $6 billion.

The agencies said the change is designed specifically for small, non-complex and lower-risk institutions rather than providing a blanket reduction in supervision across the banking industry.

Importantly, the Federal Reserve, FDIC and OCC said regulators will continue their existing practice of conducting off-site monitoring between scheduled examinations.

That distinction means an 18-month examination cycle should not be interpreted as an 18-month period during which regulators have no interaction with or oversight of a bank.

Federal supervisors can monitor financial information and emerging risks between formal examinations and retain supervisory tools when conditions warrant additional attention.

Why Bank Examinations Matter

Bank examinations aim to identify weaknesses before they become larger problems that could threaten depositors, individual institutions, or, in more serious situations, the broader banking system.

Examiners can assess capital strength, asset quality, management, earnings, liquidity, sensitivity to market risks, and compliance with federal laws and regulations.

Regulators can also evaluate whether management has appropriate systems to identify and control financial and operational risks.

At the same time, examinations can represent a substantial compliance responsibility for smaller financial institutions.

Preparing records, responding to examiner requests, making management personnel available, and addressing findings can require significant time and resources.

For a large financial institution, those costs can be spread across a substantial compliance operation. Smaller community banks typically operate with fewer employees and smaller compliance departments, so the relative burden can be greater.

The agencies specifically cited the time and resources associated with examinations when explaining the rationale for expanding eligibility for the 18-month cycle.

Part of a Broader Community Bank Regulatory Shift

Thursday’s announcement also fits within a broader effort by federal banking regulators to tailor supervision according to the size, complexity, and risk profile of financial institutions.

The OCC has taken several steps in 2026 to reduce regulatory burdens on community banks while maintaining safety-and-soundness requirements.

In May, the OCC said it was prioritizing supervisory and regulatory reforms for community banks and emphasized a risk-based approach to examinations. The agency has moved away from certain examination activities previously mandated by OCC policy, giving examiners greater ability to tailor examination scope to an institution’s specific risks.

The OCC’s revised approach became effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Under that framework, examiners continue to conduct required examinations but can focus their attention more directly on areas presenting material financial risks rather than performing some activities merely because previous agency policy required them at predetermined intervals.

The OCC has also emphasized greater use of quarterly monitoring, bank reports and off-site analysis to identify financial trends, operational changes and emerging risks.

Thursday’s joint rule is separate from those earlier OCC policy changes because it involves regulations administered jointly by the federal banking agencies and implements a statutory change enacted by Congress.

Other Regulatory Relief for Community Banks

Federal regulators have also changed capital requirements applicable to certain qualifying community banks.

Earlier this year, the OCC, Federal Reserve and FDIC finalized changes to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio framework.

That optional framework applies to qualifying community banks with less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets that satisfy other prudential criteria.

The agencies reduced the minimum leverage ratio requirement under that framework from greater than 9% to greater than 8% and revised the grace period available when participating institutions temporarily fall below qualifying requirements.

In July, the OCC estimated that approximately 95% of community banks could qualify for the revised leverage-ratio framework and said the changes could free an estimated $64 billion to support additional lending.

Those capital changes and Thursday’s examination-cycle rule address different regulatory requirements, but together they demonstrate the current direction of federal community-bank policy: reducing regulatory requirements for qualifying lower-risk institutions while retaining supervisory safeguards.

Not Every Bank Under $6 Billion Automatically Qualifies

The new $6 billion threshold is an eligibility ceiling, not an automatic exemption from annual examinations.

A bank’s size is only one consideration.

The Federal Reserve, FDIC and OCC emphasized that institutions must meet additional criteria established by law, including requirements that they be well managed and well capitalized.

The distinction is important because an institution experiencing financial or managerial problems should not be assumed to qualify for the extended cycle simply because its assets fall below $6 billion.

The federal examination system is designed to allow regulators to devote greater supervisory attention to institutions presenting greater risks while reducing unnecessary burden on institutions considered financially sound and well managed.

That risk-based concept is increasingly becoming a central feature of federal community-bank supervision.

Foreign Bank Branches Also Affected

The interim final rule is not limited exclusively to domestically chartered community banks.

The agencies said they are also making parallel changes to regulations governing the on-site examination cycles for U.S. branches and agencies of foreign banks.

Federal law has historically linked the examination frequency of qualifying U.S. branches and agencies of foreign banks to examination requirements for domestic banking institutions.

The regulatory amendments maintain general parallel treatment as the asset threshold changes.

Rule Takes Effect Following Federal Register Publication

The interim final rule will take effect immediately upon publication in the Federal Register.

The agencies will nevertheless accept public comments for 30 days following publication.

An interim final rule lets the agencies implement the statutory change without waiting for a traditional notice-and-comment rulemaking process, while still giving banks, industry groups, consumer organizations, and other interested parties an opportunity to submit comments.

Those comments could address implementation issues or other aspects of the regulations.

For qualifying community banks with between $3 billion and $6 billion in assets, however, the central change is straightforward: institutions that previously exceeded the asset limit for an 18-month examination cycle may now become eligible, provided they meet the other regulatory requirements.

The policy represents another significant adjustment in federal oversight of community banks in 2026.

Rather than eliminating supervision, federal regulators are increasingly emphasizing a model in which the frequency and scope of oversight are more closely connected to an institution’s financial condition, complexity, and risk profile.

For well-capitalized, well-managed and relatively low-risk community banks, that approach can mean fewer disruptive on-site examinations.

For regulators, the challenge will be ensuring that reduced examination frequency does not prevent early identification of emerging risks.

The agencies’ commitment to continue off-site monitoring between scheduled examinations is intended to provide that additional layer of oversight.

Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.