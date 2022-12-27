FDA weighs regulating cannabis-derived food, supplements – WSJ

hapabapa The FDA is evaluating if legal cannabis is safe for use in food, and the agency plans to issue recommendations on how to regulate the cannabis-derived products in the months ahead, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing officials. Cannabis plants contain multiple cannabinoid chemicals, including cannabidiol, or CBD, a non-psychoactive ingredient, unlike the primary psychoactive compound known as THC. Patrick Cournoyer, who leads the FDA’s cannabis strategy as the head of its Cannabis Product Committee, said that the agency wants to understand if CBD is safe for long-term daily consumption or during pregnancy. Currently, the makers of products such as CBD oil operate without specific federal rules related to production or marketing. The industry has not attracted large-scale investments as bigger manufacturers wait for FDA guidance on whether cannabis-derived products can be classified as food or supplements rather than drugs. The FDA has approved the cannabidiol drug, Epidiolex marketed by Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) for a form of epilepsy. “Given what we know about the safety of CBD so far, it raises concerns for FDA about whether these existing regulatory pathways for food and dietary supplements are appropriate for this substance,” former FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said. Woodcock, who functions as the FDA’s Principal Deputy Commissioner, was recently named as the chair of the agency’s Cannabis Products Council. Currently, the FDA handles regulations related to medicines, medical devices, dietary supplements, and food such as baby formula. In recent years, the review of production, distribution, and marketing of tobacco products also came under the FDA review. U.S. MSOs: MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF), Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF), Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF), Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF), Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF), TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF), Clever Leaves Holdings (CLVR), OrganiGram Holdings (OGI), Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Canadian Licensed Producers: Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC), Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Cronos (CRON), Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB), Sundial Growers (SNDL), OrganiGram Holdings (OGI), HEXO Corp (HEXO) Cannabis-focused ETF: AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO), Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX), ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF(MJ). Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS) Read: In September, a health ministry panel in Japan recommended the approval of the import, manufacture, and use of cannabis-derived medicines, applying the same regulatory process as pharmaceuticals.